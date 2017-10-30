    Dodgers and Astros Combine for Most HRs Ever Hit in a Single World Series

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Fact: With seven more home runs in Game 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros broke the World Series record for most combined homers in a single Fall Classic. The previous record was 21, set by the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

