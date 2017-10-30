Dodgers and Astros Combine for Most HRs Ever Hit in a Single World Series

Dodgers and Astros Combine for Most HRs Ever Hit in a Single World SeriesOctober 30, 2017
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Fact: With seven more home runs in Game 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros broke the World Series record for most combined homers in a single Fall Classic. The previous record was 21, set by the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.
Source: @SNstats