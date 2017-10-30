World Series 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage Info and Predictions for Rest of Series

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Game 5 of the World Series featured 28 hits, 25 runs, 14 pitchers, 10 innings and seven home runs in one of the wildest sporting events you will ever see.

The Houston Astros emerged victorious over the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 after third baseman Alex Bregman's RBI single to score reserve Derek Fisher. The series will shift to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox will broadcast Game 6, with the MLB on Fox Pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Houston has a 3-2 series lead and will win the World Series with a victory. If the Dodgers win, then it's a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at some predictions for a World Series that may have a case for being the best in Major League Baseball history when all is said and done.

Preview and Prediction

Even if the Los Angeles Dodgers' Rich Hill and the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander get touched up for a few early runs, expect them to go deep unless they get rocked.

Both teams are going to need the Game 6 starters to go as long as possible to give their bullpens a rest. Furthermore, the Houston and Los Angeles relief staffs simply haven't gotten the job done this postseason, so the starters might be the best options deep into games.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a quick hook sometimes, and Hill hasn't topped six full innings or 93 pitches once as a Dodger in October, dating back to last year.

That being said, Hill has proved he can go deep in games, as he pitched into the 10th inning of a perfect game try that was broken up by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison in August. Roberts may have no choice but to let Hill go long.

Verlander has a track record of lengthy and successful outings, with one piece of evidence being his complete game win against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros are going to need to ride Verlander as long as they can given their bullpen's struggles, which have lasted throughout the postseason. But there may be a X-factor in the form of Charlie Morton, the Game 4 starter who shut down the Dodgers (6.1 innings, one run and seven strikeouts).

Morton also pitched five shutout innings against the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCSeries, so he is one of a few Houston pitchers who is in a good groove. He isn't scheduled to start in Game 7, as that honor will go to young curveball master Lance McCullers Jr.

Therefore, we could see Verlander hand the ball off to Morton, but it's hard to trust anyone else in the 'pen.

The guess here is Game 6 looks a lot more like Game 4 than Game 5, with both starters engaging in a pitcher's duel. This time, expect both to go deep, with the difference being that Verlander goes all the way in a complete-game victory.

The final pick is 2-1 in favor of the Astros, who will win their first World Series title since entering the league in 1962 as the Colt .45s.