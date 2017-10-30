Astros vs. Dodgers: Latest World Series 2017 Predictions and Odds

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Baseball is an odd sport. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers combined to score 25 runs in Game 5 of the World Series, and yet it isn't even that close to the all-time Fall Classic record for most in a game. That distinction is held by the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, a contest won 15-14 by the Jays, who somehow didn't hit a home run.

With the way the World Series has developed, it almost seems like a fruitless exercise to predict the future. It's possible Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander, who will toe the rubber, throws a perfect game. It's also possible that the Astros and Dodgers decide to post another football score instead of a baseball one. Who knows?

Still, we're going to give it a shot and look into the crystal ball for Tuesday night. Game time is at 8 p.m. ET, with the Dodgers needing a Game 6 win at home to stay alive.

Odds

Odds for Game 6 will be provided as soon as they become available.

Preview and Prediction

A few silver linings exist for the Dodgers, who just lost one of the more emotional championship games in baseball history.

First, they get to play at home. More notably, they don't have to play in the bandbox that is Minute Maid Park, which played like Coors Field at times in the playoffs. Also, with the roof closed, that stadium is rocking, creating a very difficult environment for the road team.

Los Angeles was also dominant at home in 2017, winning 57 of 81 games. In the playoffs, they've gone 5-1, so they've won an astonishing 62 of 87 contests in L.A.

Furthermore, their bullpen will receive a day of rest as both teams travel back to Los Angeles. The Dodgers used six pitchers after starter Clayton Kershaw left, including closer Kenley Jansen, who threw 1.2 innings and 33 pitches.

That being said, both the L.A. and Houston bullpens seem taxed at this point. It's clear that this series (and postseason) has been emotional and exhausting, but the Dodger 'pen has underperformed relative to their stellar regular season, in which they finished fourth in the league in ERA.

Although the Dodgers have the home-field edge, the Houston Astros have Verlander going for Game 6. In five regular-season games with the Houston Astros after being traded from the Detroit Tigers, the 34-year-old veteran went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 innings.

He's been sensational in the postseason as well, as Verlander threw two American League Championship Series gems (16 innings, one earned run, 21 strikeouts) en route to winning the series MVP award.

Although Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill has enjoyed a fine season and an amazing career resurgence, it's hard to bet against Verlander in this spot. The setting is tailor-made for him to throw a complete game on the biggest stage. Look for him to do just that in a 2-1 victory that seals the World Series for Houston.