Week 9 Waiver Wire: Alex Collins, Paul Richardson Highlight Pickups to Know

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire provides some relief for owners who need help at running back and wideout.

This hasn't been the case every week—and in some relief offerings, the feelgood vibes of landing a quality player only lasted a week. Those who scooped up Adrian Peterson know the exact feeling, to say the least.

But Week 9 is one of the most interesting offerings to date. Not only is quarterback a retread of guys who should already be owned in all leagues, but running back makes a resurgence after a few weeks away.

Here's a look at the top adds in Yahoo standard leagues.

Week 9 Waiver-Wire Targets

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ (25 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (13 percent owned)

DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK (19 percent owned)

Alex Collins, RB, BAL (34 percent owned)

Matt Breida, RB, SF (9 percent owned)

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (8 percent owned)

Marlon Mack, RB, IND (44 percent owned)

Paul Richardson, WR, SEA (30 percent owned)

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ (28 percent owned)

Travis Benjamin, WR, LAC (14 percent owned)

Jack Doyle, TE, IND (49 percent owned)

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL (47 percent owned)

Tyler Kroft, TE, CIN (48 percent owned)

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ (25 percent owned)

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If someone had told an owner before the season that New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown should be owned in all leagues by Week 9, let's just say the person saying as much would have been laughed out of the building.

Yet here we are.

McCown has turned it on over the course of the past three weeks, scoring a minimum of 18.28 points over three losses. He's thrown nine touchdowns over his past four outings to boot—and it's not like he's facing a cupcake schedule considering the most recent number came against an Atlanta Falcons defense that entered allowing the 14th-fewest points to the position.

Simply put, McCown looks good on an unexpected offense:

It's easy to think McCown will regress, but it doesn't look like it will happen in Week 9 when he takes on a Buffalo Bills defense that has permitted a trio of 300-yard passers over three games.

Alex Collins, RB, BAL (34 percent owned)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The idea of adding a committee back is quite scary—though with the way Alex Collins is running, the Baltimore Ravens might not have a committee on their hands much longer.

Collins just posted the best game of his season from a fantasy perspective, carrying it 18 times for 113 yards and catching two passes for 30 more, good for 14.3 points.

That doesn't sound overly impressive, but it's context time: The production came against the Miami Dolphins, a team that entered allowing the 10th-fewest points to backs.

Patrick Daugherty or Rotoworld put it best:

Point is, Collins is about to be a workhorse considering he is Baltimore's first 100-yard rusher this season and is averaging six yards per carry over 80 attempts. It's poor coaching if he isn't featured the rest of the way.

Long story short, the 34 percent should hit triple digits soon.

Paul Richardson, WR, SEA (30 percent owned)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

All aboard the Paul Richardson train.

Owners likely fear Seattle Seahawks weapons simply because of the miserable play of the offensive line in front of quarterback Russell Wilson. But the concern fades while the clear rapport between Richardson and Wilson appears to grow.

In Week 8, Richardson reeled in six of his seven targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns, good for 22.5 points. Oh, and he had a third touchdown called back. As Pro Football Focus noted, Wilson's numbers ballooned when going at Richardson:

Richardson has his only two double-digit outings in consecutive games and three of his five total scores over that span.

While Richardson isn't going to bump Doug Baldwin on the overall target ladder, he's started to solidify himself above names like Tyler Lockett. Now established, owners should feel confident Wilson will keep going this direction the rest of the season to help compensate for a struggling running game.

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL (47 percent owned)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It's a dry week for tight end, though owners shouldn't be shy about looping back to Austin Hooper of the Atlanta Falcons.

Hooper just dropped four catches for 47 yards and a score in Week 8, his second double-digit outing of the year and the third time in four games he has received six-plus targets.

It's encouraging the score came on the road in iffy weather conditions too:

Like the majority of tight ends this year, Hooper is a boom-or-bust player who will have down weeks. It's about picking the spots and hoping the entire offense doesn't implode like it did in Week 7.

With Matt Ryan under center and guys like Julio Jones drawing coverage, Hooper is a good option for owners who need the help.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.