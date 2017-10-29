Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott Before Court on Monday: 'He's Done Nothing Wrong'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has the support of team owner Jerry Jones as he approaches his next court date.

"Zeke has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong," Jones said Sunday, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "He's done nothing wrong. The league has tried to say that he's done something that we disagree with. We all don't agree with that. I want him to get a fair shot and he deserves that."

Elliott will have a preliminary injunction hearing Monday in New York to determine the status of his pending six-game suspension from the NFL.

The running back was initially suspended at the start of the 2017 season for alleged domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend. However, he has remained on the field all year to this point while his case has been argued in court.

An injunction delayed the suspension until that was overturned, but a temporary restraining order has since blocked the suspension. The case was delayed until Monday when Judge Katherine Failla was to return from vacation.

Elliott will be in attendance in New York, although he is relying on others to help him out.

"Just trust my legal team," the Cowboys star said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "... make sure I am on the field next week."

Jones has supported Elliott throughout the process, defending him in August after the suspension was initially announced.

"It's a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here," he told 105.3 The Fan, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "That's all I want to say about it."

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Jones will not be the one making the final decision on Elliott's fate.