Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

With the fantasy football playoffs a little over a month away, fantasy owners on the outside looking in on a playoff seed should be getting a bit antsy.

A one- or two-game gap is more than surmountable. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a defeat can be costly.

Taking that into account, owners should use every means at their disposal to try to bolster their rosters for the most critical juncture of the regular season.

While the waiver wire is fraught with even more risk at this point of the year, it can still be a useful resource if you target the right player. The four players below are owned in fewer than 50 percent of standard leagues on Yahoo and could provide an immediate impact.

Top Additions

Josh McCown, QB, New York Jets (24 percent owned)

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Matt Forte wasn't shy about voicing his criticism of his team's offensive game plan Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but the select few fantasy owners who started Josh McCown weren't complaining.

McCown went 26-of-33 for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the 25-20 defeat, which continued what has been a relatively strong fantasy campaign for the 38-year-old. NFL Research provided this interesting fact from his performance:

To some extent, McCown is a victim of his own creation. The bottom inevitably falls out whenever fans get too optimistic about him. He either gets hurt or plays so poorly that he leaves his team with little choice but to bench him.

Because of that, it's understandable why some aren't willing to give him his due—at least from a fantasy perspective. Although starting McCown is risky, he has played well enough in 2017 to chalk it up as random chance.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Buffalo Bills—the Jets' Week 9 opponents—are 25th in fantasy points against (13.84) for quarterbacks. The Bills aren't a favorable matchup, but having a short week for this Thursday night game could negate that. Look no further than the Miami Dolphins allowing Alex Collins to hit the century mark in the Baltimore Ravens' 40-0 win.

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (34 percent owned)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Speaking of Collins, any fantasy owner worth his or her salt has already put in a claim for the second-year running back if he's available. He gained 118 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 30 yards in Baltimore's blowout victory.

CBSSports.com's Dave Richard noted how Collins' fantasy value should only go up as well:

Joe Flacco suffered a concussion late in the first half of that game, which meant Collins had an even bigger opportunity shine. After replacing Flacco, Ryan Mallett attempted only seven passes.

Since the Ravens were playing that Thursday game on a short week, Flacco will have had more time than normal to recover from his concussion in time for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Even if Flacco starts, Collins should get a healthy amount of touches.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (27 percent owned)

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Coming off last week, both Jeremy Maclin and Travis Benjamin could be worthwhile additions at wide receiver. Maclin had three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, while Benjamin caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in a 21-13 defeat to the New England Patriots.

Flacco's injury adds some doubt to Maclin's value this week, though. Benjamin, meanwhile, has caught three or more passes just three times this season, so he hasn't been a model of consistency.

Robby Anderson has been the biggest beneficiary of McCown's surprisingly strong season. He has 27 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns this year, and his 18.1 yards per catch are a testament to the danger he poses to opposing defenses down the field.

Ask Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant about Anderson's speed:

Since Anderson's value is tied to some extent to his quarterback, he remains a risky addition. And much of his fantasy production is down to making long catches and touchdowns, which adds more volatility.

For fantasy owners who want to go for broke, Anderson is your man.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (47 percent owned)

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The cat's out of the bag with JuJu Smith-Schuster after he caught seven passes for 193 yards and a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-15 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

The rookie wideout had fun on Twitter citing one of his pre-draft scouting reports:

Smith-Schuster's stock was already trending upward before Week 8 and now it's flying through the roof. The good news is that he's still available in a majority of standard leagues on Yahoo, so he may still be available to claim off the waiver wire.

He's not going to have 190 yards receiving every game, but there's no reason both he and Antonio Brown can't consistently produce numbers worthy of starting in standard fantasy leagues.

The Steelers have a bye in Week 9, which means Smith-Schuster won't be able to help your team right away. If you wait until after Week 9, though, he almost certainly won't be available at all, so this is the time to strike.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts (49 percent owned)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's unclear when—or if—Andrew Luck will return this season. Whether Luck plays shouldn't have much of an impact on Jack Doyle, who has played well with Jacoby Brissett under center for the Indianapolis Colts.

Doyle caught 12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 24-23 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are Doyle's number of targets each week since the Colts' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams: eight, five, seven, 11, seven and 14. He has built a strong rapport with Brissett, and it shows in the numbers.

In his previous two games before Sunday, Doyle had 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. Expecting him to eclipse 100 receiving yards in another game this season is a bit unrealistic, but 40-plus receiving yards plus his value in the red zone is enough to warrant a look on the waiver wire.

Week 9 Flex Rankings and Projected Points (Standard Leagues)

1. Ezekiel Elliott (22 points)

2. Kareem Hunt (21 points)

3. Mark Ingram (21 points

4. DeAndre Hopkins (20 points)

5. Todd Gurley (20 points)

6. Leonard Fournette (20 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (19 points)

8. Michael Thomas (19 points)

9. Julio Jones (18 points)

10. Tyreek Hill (17 points)

11. Devonta Freeman (17 points)

12. Mike Evans (17 points)

13. Zach Ertz (17 points)

14. Chris Thompson (16 points)

15. Lamar Miller (15 points)

16. A.J. Green (15 points)

17. Alvin Kamara (14 points)

18. Dez Bryant (14 points)

19. Travis Kelce (14 points

20. Carlos Hyde (14 points)

21. Alex Collins (14 points)

22. Doug Baldwin (13 points)

23. Michael Crabtree (13 points)

24. Christian McCaffrey (13 points)

25. Jarvis Landry (13 points)

26. DeMarco Murray (13 points)

27. Amari Cooper (13 points)

28. Marvin Jones (12 points)

29. Nelson Agholor (12 points)

30. Larry Fitzgerald (12 points)

31. Robby Anderson (12 points)

32. Demaryius Thomas (12 points)

33. Jay Ajayi (12 points)

34. Davante Adams (11 points)

35. Paul Richardson (11 points)

36. Golden Tate (11 points)

37. Cameron Brate (11 points)

38. Pierre Garcon (10 points)

39. Rishard Matthews (10 points)

40. Adrian Peterson (10 points)

41. Will Fuller (10 points)

42. Allen Hurns (10 points)

43. Joe Mixon (9 points)

44. Tevin Coleman (9 points)

45. Jimmy Graham (9 points)

46. Jordy Nelson (9 points)

47. Cooper Kupp (9 points)

48. Kelvin Benjamin (8 points)

49. T.Y. Hilton (8 points)

50. Evan Ingram (8 points)