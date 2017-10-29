Russell Wilson, Seahawks Stun Deshaun Watson, Texans in 41-38 Shootout

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks earned a thrilling 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday when Russell Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds remaining.

Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson put on a dazzling display with 854 combined passing yards and eight touchdowns, including four in the final 9:09 of the fourth quarter.

The game featured four wide receivers with at least 100 yards and 988 yards of total offense, and it had fourth lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. DeAndre Hopkins led all players with 224 receiving yards, while Paul Richardson and Will Fuller both had two touchdown catches.

Watson continues to show he's already one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks seven games into his career. He has already tied the NFL rookie record for most games with at least three touchdown passes:

ESPN noted Watson broke Kurt Warner's NFL record for most passing touchdowns through seven career games:

As impressive as Watson's day was, though, Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Seahawks offense. ESPN's Chris Sprow provided the statistical evidence of Wilson's dominance:

Wilson had 30 of Seattle's 33 rushing yards in the win. The Seahawks usually-stout defense allowed 38 points, their most since the Green Bay Packers also put up 38 in Week 14 last season.

Even though the game served as more justification for Watson's greatness, the loss dropped the Texans' record to 3-4.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was unhappy with his own performance in the game.

"I made some bad play calls today," O'Brien said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle). "I have to do a better job."

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Texans having a chance to run out the clock, O'Brien put the ball in Lamar Miller's hands on 3rd-and-four and was stopped after a gain of two. Houston punted with 1:49 remaining, setting up Wilson's heroics.

Houston is still in the AFC South race, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans leading with matching 4-3 records, so there is time to turn things around with a division game against the Indianapolis Colts up next in Week 9.

The Seahawks moved their record to 5-2 with the win. They own the tiebreaker against the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 5-2, in the NFC West after a 16-10 victory in their first head-to-head matchup in Week 5.

Despite the victory, Seattle looks as vulnerable as it ever has during this six-year run of dominance. Wilson's brilliance on Sunday masked a lot of problems on both sides of the ball that will need to be corrected heading into next week's game against the Washington Redskins.