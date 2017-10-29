Dak Prescott, Cowboys Beat Kirk Cousins, Redskins Behind Ezekiel Elliott's 2 TDs

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

No one knows whether Ezekiel Elliott will be available the next time the Dallas Cowboys take the field. If he isn't, the Dallas Cowboys will have to fill a massive void in production.

Elliott rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas defense held Washington's offense in check on its way to a 33-19 victory Sunday.

After being limited to three touchdowns in his first five games, Elliott has scored five times in his last two contests. He's also gone over 100 yards in each of his last three contests, putting him in a rhythm the Cowboys will have to hope is allowed to continue.

A federal judge is set to rule this week on the temporary restraining order granted in his six-game suspension related to July 2016 domestic violence accusations. There is a hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. ET in New York, after which the monthslong back-and-forth may finally come to an end.

If U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla grants Elliott an injunction on his suspension, he will likely play the remainder of the season. If the NFL's suspension is upheld, Elliott will in all likelihood miss the next six games.

