    Saints, Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Hospitalized as Precautionary Measure

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson sits on the sideline with his wife Gayle Benson before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    Bill Feig/Associated Press

    Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, was hospitalized on Sunday after feeling weak.

    Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Benson was taken to Ochsner Hospital following the Saints' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears but is expected to be OK.

    "He's fine," Saints executive vice president of communications Greg Bensel said. "He was just a little weak and worn out."

    Duncan noted Benson attended the Saints Hall of Fame banquet on Friday and the Pelicans' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday before watching the Saints' game on Sunday.

    Benson, who turned 90 in July, has owned the Saints since 1985 and Pelicans since 2012 after the NBA took control of the franchise two years earlier.

    Under Benson's ownership, the Saints have made 10 playoff appearances, won five division championships and a Super Bowl title in 2009.

