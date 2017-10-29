Derrick Rose to Return to Cavaliers Lineup from Ankle Injury vs. Knicks

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have Derrick Rose back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Rose has missed four games with an ankle injury, and the Cavaliers are just 1-3 with the veteran unavailable. Two of those losses came by more than 20 points.

The 29-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 1.5 assists in two games this season.

Point guard depth is a major issue for Cleveland, especially with the newly acquired Isaiah Thomas out for the first few months of the season with a hip injury. LeBron James has started at the position in each of the last three games, producing averages of 27.0 points, 11.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, including one triple-double and another double-double.

But the Cavs have lost consecutive games to the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Jose Calderon is the only other true point guard on the roster but has played only sparingly while Rose has been sidelined. He scored zero points in six minutes in a blowout loss at New Orleans on Saturday.

Rose might not be the same player he was before injuries derailed his career, but his return will provide Cleveland with a steady ball-handler who can run the offense. After averaging 18.0 points per game last season with New York, he should be an upgrade for a team seeking a turnaround.