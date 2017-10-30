Breeders' Cup Draw 2017: Post-Positions Draw Start Time and Lineup Info

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

The Breeders' Cup represents the best weekend of horse racing throughout the year.

This year's event takes place Friday and Saturday at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California, and consists of 13 races, with the Breeders Cup Classic the highlight.

The Breeders' Cup regularly features full fields and many longshot winners since there are so many top-ranked horses in a majority of the races. Each race, with the exception of the Turf Sprint, can have a maximum of 14 starters. The Turf Sprint is limited to 12 starters.

In addition to the Classic, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile will also be one of Saturday's highlight races. The top two-year-olds will establish themselves in this race, and the 2018 Kentucky Derby favorite could emerge.

Friday's highlight race is the Breeders' Cup Distaff, which will feature the top three-year-olds as well as the older mare Forever Unbridled.

Here's a look at this weekend's races (All times ET).

Friday's races

Juvenile Fillies Turf, Race 6, 5:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Dirt Mile, Race 7, 6:05 p.m.

Juvenile Turf, Race 8, 6:50 p.m.

Longines Distaff, Race 9, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Races

14 Hands Winery Juvenile, Race 4, 3:00 p.m.

Turf Sprint, Race 5, 3:37 p.m.

Filly & Mare Sprint, Race 6, 4:14 p.m.

Filly & Mare Turf, Race 7, 5:00 p.m.

Twin Spires Sprint, Race 8, 5:37 p.m.

Mile, Race 9, 6:19 p.m.

Sentient Jet Juvenile, Race 10, 6:58 p.m.

Longines Turf, Race 11, 7:37 p.m.

Classic, Race 12, 8:35 p.m.

The post positions for all 13 races will be drawn on Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be streamed on the Breeders' Cup website.

The Breeders' Cup races will be drawn in the following order:

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Las Vegas Dirt Mile

Juvenile Turf

14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies

Turf Sprint

Filly & Mare Sprint

Filly & Mare Turf

TwinSpires Sprint

Sentient Jet Juvenile

Mile

Longines Turf

Longines Distaff

Classic

Breeders' Cup Classic

The Classic will feature a remarkably strong field, including Arrogate, Churchill (IRE), Collected, Cupid, Diversify, Gun Runner, Gunnevera, Keen Ice, Mubtaahij (IRE), Pavel, War Decree, War Story, West Coast and Win The Space.

Arrogate, Gun Runner and Collected will most likely be the favorites in the field, but the other horses in the race are all capable of providing a challenge if they are able to run without impediment.

The only question about Arrogate, trained by Bob Baffert, is if he will be in top order. If he is, it will be difficult for any of the other horses to beat him.

Trainer Steve Asmussen has Gun Runner in excellent form, but the 1¼-mile race may be too long for him. It seems likely that he could tire in the final stages.

Collected is also trained by Baffert, and he has upset Arrogate in the past. He has won eight of the 11 races he has entered, and he must be taken seriously.