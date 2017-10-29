Mark Ingram Says He 'Sucked,' Was 'Terrible' After Saints' Win vs. Bears

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mark Ingram came out of the New Orleans Saints' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears unhappy with his performance.

After two fourth-quarter fumbles that gave the Bears a chance to take the lead, Ingram blamed himself for the game even being close.

"The bottom line is I was terrible today," he said (via Jeff Duncan of the Times Picayune). "I sucked, let my teammates down. The only reason the game was close was because of me."

Per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, Ingram said he would make this performance up to his teammates and keep fighting.

Ingram didn't have a bad game just looking at his stats. The Saints running back finished with 99 total yards and one touchdown on 24 touches.

He did play a big role in keeping the Bears in this game with fumbles on consecutive drives, with his first one setting up a 72-yard touchdown drive by Chicago's offense that cut the Saints' lead to 17-12 with under four minutes remaining.

The Saints drove to Chicago's 26-yard line on the ensuing drive before Ingram lost his second fumble. New Orleans' defense picked him up by forcing a turnover on downs, which led to a Will Lutz field goal for a 20-12 lead. Marshon Lattimore then intercepted Mitchell Trubisky to clinch the victory.

Ingram is having an excellent season, as he entered Sunday with a team-leading 389 rushing yards and a solid 4.4 yards per carry. The Saints have won five consecutive games, their longest streak since 2013, and lead the NFC South with a 5-2 record.