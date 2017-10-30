    Alex Bregman's Walk-Off Lifts Astros Past Dodgers in Epic World Series Game 5

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Derek Fisher #21 of the Houston Astros celebrates after scoring the winning run during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros are one win away from clinching their first championship in franchise history after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in a wild 10-inning Game 5 of the 2017 World Series on Sunday night.

    Alex Bregman, who homered off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning on Saturday, ended the game with a walk-off RBI single against the All-Star reliever that scored pinch-runner Derek Fisher from second base.

    After missing an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Saturday night, the Astros got back on track 24 hours later. They will end the 2017 postseason with an 8-1 record at Minute Maid Park, but it will take one more victory at Dodger Stadium to win the biggest prize in Major League Baseball.

          

