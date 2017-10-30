Alex Bregman's Walk-Off Lifts Astros Past Dodgers in Epic World Series Game 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are one win away from clinching their first championship in franchise history after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in a wild 10-inning Game 5 of the 2017 World Series on Sunday night.

Alex Bregman, who homered off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning on Saturday, ended the game with a walk-off RBI single against the All-Star reliever that scored pinch-runner Derek Fisher from second base.

After missing an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Saturday night, the Astros got back on track 24 hours later. They will end the 2017 postseason with an 8-1 record at Minute Maid Park, but it will take one more victory at Dodger Stadium to win the biggest prize in Major League Baseball.

