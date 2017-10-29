Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Week 8 of the fantasy football season started off slowly. There wasn't a ton of scoring, and there wasn't plenty of items to note in terms of waiver-wire pickups.

Thankfully, that did change.

Before we get to the picks, touching on some injury news is necessary.

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a knee dislocation, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury happened on a touchdown catch that was called back.

Warning: The video below is NSFW:



There's no way to seamlessly transition from that, so let's just get to the waiver-wire picks.

Week 9 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

1. Josh McCown, New York Jets (17.28 PTS, 24% own)

Running Backs

1. Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens (16.30 PTS, 33% own)

2. Matt Forte, New York Jets (11.20 PTS, 46% own)

3. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (15.30 PTS, 44% own)

Wide Receivers



1. Robby Anderson, New York Jets (22.50 PTS, 27% own)

2. Travis Benjamin, Los Angeles Chargers (18.30 PTS, 14% own)

3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (17.90 PTS, 38% own)

4. Paul Richardson, Seattle Seahawks (28.50 PTS, 29% own)

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight Ends

1. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (30.10 PTS, 49% own)

2. Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals (9.60 PTS, 48% own)

All scoring reflects PPR formats. All qualifying waiver pickups must have less than 50 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues.

Players to Watch

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

Owned in under 30 percent of leagues, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has quietly had a solid three-game stretch.

In his past three games, Anderson has averaged over seven targets and has had either a touchdown or 75 receiving yards in each of those outings.

For the second week in a row, Anderson caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh McCown on Sunday. NFL shared footage of the score via Twitter:



The Jets may not have that many receiving options of note, but Anderson—especially over these past three games—is showing that he is McCown's No. 1 option.

Go out and get Anderson. At this rate, he belongs in your lineup somewhere on a week-to-week basis.

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Before we get all excited, Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has his flaws.

While he's definitely the guy in terms of carrying the ball, that's all Collins has.

That means he doesn't get utilized in the passing game, and he's also not scored a touchdown this season.

If he continues to get all these carries, he should hit the end zone eventually. But through eight games, he's still not there.

Week 8 was a game for the ages for Collins, who rushed for 100 yards in a single game for the first time in his career.

He was also the first Ravens rusher to reach 100 yards this season.

The Baltimore offense has been atrocious in 2017, so it's hard to get excited about any skill-position player, but Collins is worthy of a flex spot.

It's rare to find a running back in this day and age who essentially gets all the carries for his team, so give him a shot.

Don't expect the world, but get Collins on your roster.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

It's pleasantly surprising to see Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle owned in under 50 percent of leagues.

Sure, the Colts aren't an exciting team, and the lack of quarterback Andrew Luck leaves a lot to be desired, but Doyle still gets used.

A lot.

In Week 8, Doyle had the best game of his career, scoring over 30 PPR fantasy points. He saw 14 targets, caught 12 of them, went over 120 yards and scored.

Prior to Sunday's game, though, Doyle hadn't seen fewer than seven targets per game since Week 3.

He's a TE1 who is available in the majority of leagues.

This is weird, guys.

Go pick up Doyle. Don't get scared off by the Colts stigma. He's an every-week starter.

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

For the second week in a row, Colts running back Marlon Mack makes the list of players to watch.

You know what that means: Mack had a good game and is still under 50 percent owned.

Yup and yup.

In Week 8, Mack found the end zone and had 14 touches, totaling 63 yards.

As Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted, Mack also played more snaps than his running back counterpart, the veteran Frank Gore:

The Colts as a whole leave a lot to be desired, but Mack has shown he can provide a spark.

How is he with a full workload? That has yet to be seen, but if he continues to get around 15 touches per game, he's worthy of a flex play at the very least.

I had better not see him under 50 percent ahead of Week 10!

Pick him up.

