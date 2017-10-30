NFL Week 9 Predictions: Early Vegas Odds Advice, Lines and Spread Picks

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It's always a great week of NFL wagering when your two favorite picks cover.

From Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets were two of my favorite underdog choices.

The Colts and Jets were 10.5 and six-point underdogs, respectively.

Playing the Bengals, the Colts felt easy—the Bengals are not good enough to give 10.5 to anybody at this point (besides the Browns, maybe) and it's not like the Colts have bad quarterback play.

For the Jets, they have an underrated offense. They were in the driver's seat for the majority of a game that was being played in a monsoon.

Let's see how the underdogs will do this week with the picks below.

Week 9 point spreads and predictions (Line information courtesy of OddsShark)

Matchup, spread, selection

Buffalo at NY Jets, BUF -3.5, Buffalo

Atlanta at Carolina, CAR -1.5, Atlanta

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, NO -7, Tampa Bay

Denver at Philadelphia, PHI -7, Philadelphia

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, JAC -2.5, Jacksonville

Baltimore at Tennessee, TEN -4.5, Baltimore

Indianapolis at Houston, HOU -11.5, Houston

LA Rams at NY Giants, LAR -3.5, LA Rams

Washington at Seattle, SEA -6, Washington

Arizona at San Francisco, ARZ -1, San Francisco

Kansas City at Dallas, DAL -1, Kansas City

Oakland at Miami, OAK -2.5, Oakland

Detroit at Green Bay, NL, Detroit

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

I'm running to the bank with Jacksonville only giving 2.5-points.

Going into Jacksonville, the Bengals may have their offensive weapons in wide receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon, but as evidenced by performances throughout the season (and especially Week 8), this offensive line is terrible.

If the Bengals had a hard time blocking an Indianapolis Colts defensive front, how are they going to stop the Jaguars?

Remember, the Jaguars did just add former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the fold. It's unclear whether he'll play in that game, but if he does, he adds to a defense that is already decimating opposing offenses—never mind an opposing offense with a horrendous offensive line.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is far from good at his position, but with this defense against that offensive line and running back Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars should win this game easily. Jags win by nine.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

It's tempting to take your chances on the Broncos defense and take the seven points on the road against the 7-1 Eagles, but don't.

According to Football Outsiders, the Broncos rank 17th in DVOA against the pass and first against the run.

The Eagles, equipped with quarterback Carson Wentz, have a passing game filled with multiple options, such as tight end Zach Ertz.

The Broncos aren't good against the tight end position, ranking 29th in DVOA against such players.

Since Week 2, the Broncos are only averaging 10.5 points per game, with their highest being 16 in Weeks 3 and 4.

Of course, this analysis comes prior to Monday Night Football against the Chiefs, but that game also likely won't go well for the Broncos.

Analyzing this game before the Broncos even play in Week 8 might be a bit risky, but things can only get worse for them. Quarterback Trevor Siemian isn't going to magically get any better. They just need to hope to escape the Chiefs without any injuries and look forward to a tough game against the Eagles.

Expect the Eagles passing attack to carry them over the Broncos.

This game could be low-scoring, but it's hard to find a source of scoring production on this Broncos team.

Eagles win 17-9.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.