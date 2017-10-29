Multiple Texans Kneel During Anthem vs. Seahawks After Bob McNair's Comments

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

After controversial comments made by owner Bob McNair, several Houston Texans players took a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today captured an image featuring Texans players kneeling on the sideline:

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, approximately 10 Texans stood during the anthem with their hand over their heart.

On Friday, ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during the NFL owners' meetings on Oct. 18 in response to player protests during the national anthem.

After McNair's comments were made public, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reported wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman missed Friday's practice and other players left the team facilities before returning to practice.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported McNair met with the team Saturday and "expressed regret for his comments."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday the Texans were planning a group protest before the start of their game against the Seahawks, with their methods ranging from kneeling, peeling the team logo off their helmets, raising their fists and staying in the locker room during the anthem.