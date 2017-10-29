NFL Owners, Players' Meeting with Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Postponed

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The potential meeting Monday between NFL owners and a coalition of players has been postponed, according to Jim Trotter of ESPN.

After the two sides were set to meet in Washington D.C., the players requested a session in Philadelphia to include free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The result was a cancellation of all meetings to develop a better plan at a later date.

Kaepernick was the first player to begin kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice last season. Since opting out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March, no team has offered him a contract. As a result, he filed a lawsuit for collusion against the league on Oct. 15.

He was not invited to the Oct. 17 meeting between owners and players, in which Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN described some owners as having a "deep dislike" of the former 49ers star. Per Jeremy Stahl of Slate, Kaepernick was told he had no role in these meetings.

However, a coalition of players invited Kaepernick to a second meeting expected to take place Monday, along with Commissioner Roger Goodell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, per ESPN.com.

"Regardless of our views, our disappointment and our frustration, we believe dialogue remains the only path forward, though our patience is being continually disrespected and is wearing thin," the players wrote in a letter.

While the latest meeting had been postponed, it's clear there are many who want Kaepernick in a room with team owners around the league.