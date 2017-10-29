Andrew Luck Reportedly Feeling Shoulder Pain After Throwing in Injury Rehab

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Andrew Luck's recovery from shoulder surgery appears to have no end in sight as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is still feeling pain in his right shoulder.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Luck's shoulder was giving him problems a few weeks ago and that Luck has since met with medical professionals to determine the source of the issue.

Luck underwent surgery in January, and the procedure addressed an injury he had initially suffered during the 2015 season. Since then, the Colts have been unable to get a firm idea of when he might make a full return to game action.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters earlier this month the team would start slowly integrating him in to practice. Indianapolis reversed course a few weeks later, as Ballard confirmed Luck was experiencing shoulder soreness.

The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer shared this ominous tidbit from Ballard:

At this point, it's fair to wonder whether shutting Luck down altogether would be the Colts' best approach.

Doing so would eliminate the weekly questions about when the three-time Pro Bowler will return.

More importantly, the Colts wouldn't have much to gain by bringing Luck back. As Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith tweeted, Indianapolis is much more than a talented quarterback away from playoff contention:

Inserting Luck behind an offensive line that had allowed an NFL-high 29 sacks coming into Sunday and ranked last in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Luck's surgery was the result of he and the team failing to adequately address a lingering injury. Patience is the best approach during his recovery, even if it means writing off the entire 2017 season.