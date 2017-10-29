NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

It's Week 8 of the 2017 season. And as we pass the halfway point for several teams, the standings are starting to crystallize, both in the NFL and your fantasy league.

As is usually the case, those two coincide. The teams gaining some separation in their divisions' standings generally feature some consistent fantasy contributors. On a week-to-week basis, they often have a top performer.

Did that trend hold in Week 8? Tables below show the standings, as well as results and each game's top performer.

Week 8 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Dolphins 0-40 Ravens BAL D/ST 0 points allowed, 2 INTs, 2 TDs Vikings 33-16 Browns Jerick McKinnon 50 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 72 yds Chargers 13-21 Patriots Melvin Gordon 132 rush yds, 1 TD Panthers 17-3 Buccaneers CAR D/ST 3 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs Falcons 25-20 Jets Josh McCown 26-of-33, 257 yds, 2 TDs Raiders 14-34 Bills LeSean McCoy 151 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 22 yds 49ers 10-33 Eagles PHI D/ST 10 points allowed, 2 INTs, 1 TD Bears 12-20 Saints Wil Lutz 2-of-2 FGs, 2-of-2 XPs Colts 23-24 Bengals Andy Dalton 17-of-29, 243 yds, 2 TDs Yahoo

Week 8 Standings AFC East W L Patriots 6 2 Bills 5 2 Dolphins 4 3 Jets 3 5 AFC North W L Steelers 5 2 Ravens 4 4 Bengals 3 4 Browns 0 8 AFC South W L Titans 4 3 Jaguars 4 3 Texans 3 3 Colts 2 6 AFC West W L Chiefs 5 2 Broncos 3 3 Chargers 3 5 Raiders 3 5 NFC East W L Eagles 7 1 Cowboys 3 3 Redskins 3 3 Giants 1 6 NFC North W L Vikings 6 2 Packers 4 3 Lions 3 3 Bears 3 5 NFC South W L Saints 5 2 Panthers 5 3 Falcons 4 3 Buccaneers 2 5 NFC West W L Rams 5 2 Seahawks 4 2 Cardinals 3 4 49ers 0 8 Yahoo

LeSean McCoy

The Buffalo Bills are keeping pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East thanks in large part to their explosive running back, LeSean McCoy.

After a rough start through the first five weeks, in which he averaged 56 yards and no touchdowns per game, McCoy has exploded since Buffalo's bye.

Last week, he went for 91 yards and two touchdowns. And in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders, he added another 151 yards and this score shared by the NFL:

With McCoy seemingly in rhythm now, Buffalo's offense should be significantly more dynamic.

Baltimore Defense/Special Teams

This section could easily be devoted to the ineptitude of the Miami Dolphins offense, but the Baltimore Ravens deserve plenty of credit for Thursday's 40-0 demolition.

Not only did Baltimore's defense shut Miami out, it had two pick-sixes, including this one from C.J. Mosley, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

In terms of wins and losses, Baltimore's been up and down this season, but the defense has been fairly consistent. After Thursday's performance, it now ranks eighth in average yards allowed per play and first in total takeaways.

If the Ravens can maintain that level of play on the defensive side of the ball, the wins should start to add up.

Jerick McKinnon

The Minnesota Vikings cruised past the Cleveland Browns on the way to a 33-16 victory in London, England. And running back Jerick McKinnon was a big reason why.

McKinnon was a weapon in both the running and passing game, as he finished with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with his six receptions and 72 receiving yards.

As the NFL shared, he had plenty of reason to celebrate:

With Minnesota now 6-2, McKinnon rolling and Teddy Bridgewater reportedly near full health, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, things are looking up for the Vikings.