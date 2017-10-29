NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC GamesOctober 29, 2017
It's Week 8 of the 2017 season. And as we pass the halfway point for several teams, the standings are starting to crystallize, both in the NFL and your fantasy league.
As is usually the case, those two coincide. The teams gaining some separation in their divisions' standings generally feature some consistent fantasy contributors. On a week-to-week basis, they often have a top performer.
Did that trend hold in Week 8? Tables below show the standings, as well as results and each game's top performer.
|Week 8 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Dolphins
|0-40
|Ravens
|BAL D/ST
|0 points allowed, 2 INTs, 2 TDs
|Vikings
|33-16
|Browns
|Jerick McKinnon
|50 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 72 yds
|Chargers
|13-21
|Patriots
|Melvin Gordon
|132 rush yds, 1 TD
|Panthers
|17-3
|Buccaneers
|CAR D/ST
|3 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs
|Falcons
|25-20
|Jets
|Josh McCown
|26-of-33, 257 yds, 2 TDs
|Raiders
|14-34
|Bills
|LeSean McCoy
|151 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 22 yds
|49ers
|10-33
|Eagles
|PHI D/ST
|10 points allowed, 2 INTs, 1 TD
|Bears
|12-20
|Saints
|Wil Lutz
|2-of-2 FGs, 2-of-2 XPs
|Colts
|23-24
|Bengals
|Andy Dalton
|17-of-29, 243 yds, 2 TDs
|Yahoo
|Week 8 Standings
|AFC East
|W
|L
|Patriots
|6
|2
|Bills
|5
|2
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|Jets
|3
|5
|AFC North
|W
|L
|Steelers
|5
|2
|Ravens
|4
|4
|Bengals
|3
|4
|Browns
|0
|8
|AFC South
|W
|L
|Titans
|4
|3
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|Texans
|3
|3
|Colts
|2
|6
|AFC West
|W
|L
|Chiefs
|5
|2
|Broncos
|3
|3
|Chargers
|3
|5
|Raiders
|3
|5
|NFC East
|W
|L
|Eagles
|7
|1
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|Redskins
|3
|3
|Giants
|1
|6
|NFC North
|W
|L
|Vikings
|6
|2
|Packers
|4
|3
|Lions
|3
|3
|Bears
|3
|5
|NFC South
|W
|L
|Saints
|5
|2
|Panthers
|5
|3
|Falcons
|4
|3
|Buccaneers
|2
|5
|NFC West
|W
|L
|Rams
|5
|2
|Seahawks
|4
|2
|Cardinals
|3
|4
|49ers
|0
|8
|Yahoo
The Buffalo Bills are keeping pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East thanks in large part to their explosive running back, LeSean McCoy.
After a rough start through the first five weeks, in which he averaged 56 yards and no touchdowns per game, McCoy has exploded since Buffalo's bye.
Last week, he went for 91 yards and two touchdowns. And in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders, he added another 151 yards and this score shared by the NFL:
NFL @NFL
.@CutOnDime25 is GONE! 48-yard @BuffaloBills TD! #GoBills https://t.co/va2Bh5eqeU2017-10-29 19:57:14
With McCoy seemingly in rhythm now, Buffalo's offense should be significantly more dynamic.
Baltimore Defense/Special Teams
This section could easily be devoted to the ineptitude of the Miami Dolphins offense, but the Baltimore Ravens deserve plenty of credit for Thursday's 40-0 demolition.
Not only did Baltimore's defense shut Miami out, it had two pick-sixes, including this one from C.J. Mosley, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:
NFL @NFL
It's a Pick-6! @TreyDeuce32RTR with the incredible INT return! #RavensFlock #MIAvsBAL https://t.co/WamypbZ4R72017-10-27 02:59:14
In terms of wins and losses, Baltimore's been up and down this season, but the defense has been fairly consistent. After Thursday's performance, it now ranks eighth in average yards allowed per play and first in total takeaways.
If the Ravens can maintain that level of play on the defensive side of the ball, the wins should start to add up.
Jerick McKinnon
The Minnesota Vikings cruised past the Cleveland Browns on the way to a 33-16 victory in London, England. And running back Jerick McKinnon was a big reason why.
McKinnon was a weapon in both the running and passing game, as he finished with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with his six receptions and 72 receiving yards.
As the NFL shared, he had plenty of reason to celebrate:
NFL @NFL
.@JetMckinnon1 in the driver's seat. 🏎 TD @Vikings! #SKOL #MINvsCLE https://t.co/i4tl5rd8Bt2017-10-29 15:47:36
With Minnesota now 6-2, McKinnon rolling and Teddy Bridgewater reportedly near full health, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, things are looking up for the Vikings.