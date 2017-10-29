    NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

    Andy BaileyFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills hands the ball to LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    It's Week 8 of the 2017 season. And as we pass the halfway point for several teams, the standings are starting to crystallize, both in the NFL and your fantasy league.

    As is usually the case, those two coincide. The teams gaining some separation in their divisions' standings generally feature some consistent fantasy contributors. On a week-to-week basis, they often have a top performer.

    Did that trend hold in Week 8? Tables below show the standings, as well as results and each game's top performer.

    Week 8 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Dolphins0-40RavensBAL D/ST0 points allowed, 2 INTs, 2 TDs
    Vikings33-16BrownsJerick McKinnon50 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 72 yds
    Chargers13-21PatriotsMelvin Gordon132 rush yds, 1 TD
    Panthers17-3BuccaneersCAR D/ST3 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs
    Falcons25-20JetsJosh McCown26-of-33, 257 yds, 2 TDs
    Raiders14-34BillsLeSean McCoy151 rush yds, 1 TD, 6 rec, 22 yds
    49ers10-33EaglesPHI D/ST10 points allowed, 2 INTs, 1 TD
    Bears12-20SaintsWil Lutz2-of-2 FGs, 2-of-2 XPs
    Colts23-24BengalsAndy Dalton17-of-29, 243 yds, 2 TDs
    Yahoo
    Week 8 Standings
    AFC EastWL
    Patriots62
    Bills52
    Dolphins43
    Jets35
    AFC NorthWL
    Steelers52
    Ravens44
    Bengals34
    Browns08
    AFC SouthWL
    Titans43
    Jaguars43
    Texans33
    Colts26
    AFC WestWL
    Chiefs52
    Broncos33
    Chargers35
    Raiders35
    NFC EastWL
    Eagles71
    Cowboys33
    Redskins33
    Giants16
    NFC NorthWL
    Vikings62
    Packers43
    Lions33
    Bears35
    NFC SouthWL
    Saints52
    Panthers53
    Falcons43
    Buccaneers25
    NFC WestWL
    Rams52
    Seahawks42
    Cardinals34
    49ers08
    Yahoo

             

    LeSean McCoy

    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills are keeping pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East thanks in large part to their explosive running back, LeSean McCoy.

    After a rough start through the first five weeks, in which he averaged 56 yards and no touchdowns per game, McCoy has exploded since Buffalo's bye.

    Last week, he went for 91 yards and two touchdowns. And in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders, he added another 151 yards and this score shared by the NFL:

    With McCoy seemingly in rhythm now, Buffalo's offense should be significantly more dynamic.

              

    Baltimore Defense/Special Teams

    BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: Outside Linebacker Terrell Suggs #55 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a play in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    This section could easily be devoted to the ineptitude of the Miami Dolphins offense, but the Baltimore Ravens deserve plenty of credit for Thursday's 40-0 demolition.

    Not only did Baltimore's defense shut Miami out, it had two pick-sixes, including this one from C.J. Mosley, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

    In terms of wins and losses, Baltimore's been up and down this season, but the defense has been fairly consistent. After Thursday's performance, it now ranks eighth in average yards allowed per play and first in total takeaways.

    If the Ravens can maintain that level of play on the defensive side of the ball, the wins should start to add up.

            

    Jerick McKinnon

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jerick McKinnon of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball during the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Ba
    Naomi Baker/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings cruised past the Cleveland Browns on the way to a 33-16 victory in London, England. And running back Jerick McKinnon was a big reason why.

    McKinnon was a weapon in both the running and passing game, as he finished with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with his six receptions and 72 receiving yards.

    As the NFL shared, he had plenty of reason to celebrate:

    With Minnesota now 6-2, McKinnon rolling and Teddy Bridgewater reportedly near full health, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, things are looking up for the Vikings.

