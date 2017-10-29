AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10October 29, 2017
A week after a sense of stasis atop the college football polls, chaos returned in full force Saturday.
Three undefeated teams, highlighted by No. 2 Penn State, saw their chances of a playoff berth dashed or greatly diminished. The result was a new-look Top 25 that will satisfy those who believe the SEC is college football's best conference and potentially anger certain people in the state of Wisconsin.
Alabama remains undaunted as the nation's clear No. 1 and is now followed by fellow SEC member Georgia, which received two first-place votes. One-loss Ohio State leapfrogged undefeated Wisconsin after taking down Penn State, and Notre Dame now rounds out the Top Five.
Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Wisconsin
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma
9. Miami
10. TCU
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa State
15. UCF
16. Auburn
17. USC
18. Stanford
19. LSU
20. North Carolina State
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Arizona
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State