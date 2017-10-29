AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

A week after a sense of stasis atop the college football polls, chaos returned in full force Saturday.

Three undefeated teams, highlighted by No. 2 Penn State, saw their chances of a playoff berth dashed or greatly diminished. The result was a new-look Top 25 that will satisfy those who believe the SEC is college football's best conference and potentially anger certain people in the state of Wisconsin.

Alabama remains undaunted as the nation's clear No. 1 and is now followed by fellow SEC member Georgia, which received two first-place votes. One-loss Ohio State leapfrogged undefeated Wisconsin after taking down Penn State, and Notre Dame now rounds out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Wisconsin

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami

10. TCU

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa State

15. UCF

16. Auburn

17. USC

18. Stanford

19. LSU

20. North Carolina State

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Arizona

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State