    AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon, left, catches a touchdown in front of Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 39-38. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    A week after a sense of stasis atop the college football polls, chaos returned in full force Saturday.

    Three undefeated teams, highlighted by No. 2 Penn State, saw their chances of a playoff berth dashed or greatly diminished. The result was a new-look Top 25 that will satisfy those who believe the SEC is college football's best conference and potentially anger certain people in the state of Wisconsin.  

    Alabama remains undaunted as the nation's clear No. 1 and is now followed by fellow SEC member Georgia, which received two first-place votes. One-loss Ohio State leapfrogged undefeated Wisconsin after taking down Penn State, and Notre Dame now rounds out the Top Five.

    Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Ohio State

    4. Wisconsin

    5. Notre Dame

    6. Clemson

    7. Penn State

    8. Oklahoma

    9. Miami

    10. TCU

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. Washington

    13. Virginia Tech

    14. Iowa State

    15. UCF

    16. Auburn

    17. USC

    18. Stanford

    19. LSU

    20. North Carolina State

    21. Mississippi State

    22. Memphis

    23. Arizona

    24. Michigan State

    25. Washington State

