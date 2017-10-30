Roma vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea can qualify for the knockout stage of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League if they beat AS Roma in Group C on Tuesday. It won't be easy for the Blues, though, after they were held to a 3-3 draw by the Serie A side at Stamford Bridge last time out.

If Chelsea are going to improve on the result at the Stadio Olimpico, manager Antonio Conte will need star players such as winger Eden Hazard and striker Alvaro Morata to produce. Conte will also need his back three to contain prolific Roma centre-forward Edin Dzeko, who scored twice at the Bridge.

Here are the schedule and viewing details, before a preview and look at the team news:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2. Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer Match Pass. WatchESPN.

Preview

Solidifying midfield will be key for Chelsea, particularly to help cut off the supply lines to Dzeko. It would help to have N'Golo Kante back fit.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Frenchman is still a doubt, but Danny Drinkwater is available again, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard. Doyle also noted how right wing-back Victor Moses is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Replacing Moses is a quick fix for Conte, who can keep summer signing Davide Zappacosta in the starting lineup. The former Torino man boasts the pace and energy Chelsea need on the flanks to make their 3-4-2-1 formation work.

It won't be as simple coping without Kante, although Drinkwater can do a job at the base of midfield. His defensive instincts may make him the smarter choice, ahead of forward-thinking playmaker Cesc Fabregas, to partner Tiemoue Bakayoko in the middle.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Conte isn't the only manager with problems. Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has a number of injury doubts, according to Doyle: "Patrik Schick, Gregoire Defrel, Emerson Palmieri, Kevin Strootman and Stephan El Shaarawy are further doubts for the Italians, though the latter pair could be available for Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco."

Roma's issues could be deeper with key centre-back Kostas Manolas also expected to miss out, per The Sun's Jim Sheridan. Not having Manolas and his speed could see Hazard run riot in the Italian capital.

Chelsea's classy No. 10 is entering this match in fine form after scoring the only goal to help the west London club beat Bournemouth away in the Premier League. The goal was the standout moment from a superb display, per WhoScored.com:

If Hazard is given too much freedom by the Roma midfield and defence, he'll again prove decisive and help Chelsea progress as group winners.