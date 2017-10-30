NFL Trade Deadline 2017: Date, Top Rumors and Latest Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NFL general managers have a little over a day left to make a deal or two ahead the second half of the 2017 season.

Rumors have been doing the rounds leading up to the NFL's 2017 trade deadline, which expires at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Based on history, though, many of those rumors will come to nothing.

Generally speaking, deadline days can be underwhelming in the major four American sports leagues, and that's especially true in the NFL, where blockbuster trades are much more of a rarity.

Still, fans should expect at least a minor trade or two to come through before Tuesday's deadline.

Cleveland Browns Looking to Improve on Offense

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a complete mess this season. They rank last in offensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, and they sit 24th in total offense (304.9 yards per game).

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns may look to address the problem before the deadline. Schefter reported Sunday that Cleveland is "looking for a deep-ball threat who can spread the field for the offense, as well as help for the running game."

On one hand, the Browns' 0-8 start guarantees the team will go a 15th straight year without making the playoffs. There's nothing the team can do to avoid that fate, so a trade could be seen as throwing good money away.

However, Cleveland should also be worried about quarterback DeShone Kizer's development in his first season.

Former NFL running back Chris Wells wondered whether enough damage has already been done by the team's constant shuffling of quarterbacks:

Giving Kizer a better supporting cast could ease the burden on the rookie quarterback and also help build up his confidence.

In what is otherwise a lost season, Kizer's long-term growth gives the Browns one reason to be somewhat aggressive in retooling their offense.

Eric Ebron Potentially on the Move

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

After making steady improvement in the last couple of season—albeit still at an underwhelming level as a whole—Eric Ebron is having the worst year of his NFL career, which could make him a prime candidate to move before the trade deadline.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that teams have discussed an Ebron trade with the Detroit Lions, and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio spoke to a source who said the Lions will "almost surely" trade the 24-year-old.

At the very least, it would appear Ebron isn't a good fit for the Lions offense. After catching 61 passes for 711 yards and a touchdown in 2016, Ebron has just 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown through Detroit's first seven games.

Football Outsiders ranks Ebron 34th among 39 qualified tight ends in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) after listing him fifth a year ago.

Ebron's poor 2017 season hurts his trade value, but the Lions may be motivated to move him for relatively little return since it would mean the team doesn't have to worry about his nearly $5.2 million option in 2018. Given Ebron's age, Detroit should also be able to find a taker who hopes a change of scenery is what the four-year veteran needs to reach his full potential.

Ebron is likely to be among the most high-profile players traded prior to the deadline.

Calvin Johnson 'Noncommittal' about Return Amid Trade Rumors

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Staying in Detroit, some teams are holding out hope Calvin Johnson will pull a Marshawn Lynch.

Schefter reported the Lions received calls from two teams interest in acquiring Johnson's contract rights were he to come out of retirement. Schefter added the six-time Pro Bowler is "noncommittal at best" about a possible return.

Too many logistical problems are seemingly in place to imagine Johnson has a new team before Tuesday.

For one, Johnson would be re-entering the NFL in the middle of the regular season. Even if he's still in game shape, he'd have to learn an entirely new offense on the fly. With only nine more weeks left in the regular season, trading for Johnson doesn't make a whole lot of sense when he may need two or three weeks just to find a comfort zone.

There's also the little matter of finding a team for which Johnson would want to play. Since he's retired, the 32-year-old holds all of the cards. Before seriously discussing specific terms with another team, the Lions would likely need to get approval from Johnson about any trade.

Based on Schefter's report, it doesn't look like Johnson is all too excited about a comeback. Because of that, fans shouldn't expect to see Megatron among the players dealt by the trade deadline.