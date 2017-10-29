NASCAR at Martinsville 2017 Qualifying Results: Joey Logano Wins Pole Position

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Joey Logano won the pole for the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon, clocking a top lap of 96.504 mph.

"I think the last time we were here [Martin Truex Jr.] got us be a few thousandths, so it's cool to flip-flop that again," he said, per NASCAR.com. "I've got something to race with this week. I'm really excited about the race and starting up front is always a big deal here. We may not get the good pit stall that we would want, but starting towards the front is always a nice thing to have. You can set your own pace and kind of take care of your car."

Truex finished second in qualifying, while Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five for the First Data 500 at 3 p.m. ET later on Sunday. You can find the full order and times at NASCAR.com.

Sunday's race has major implications, with Truex, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick in line to advance to the Championship 4 and Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott hoping to race their way above the cutline on Sunday.

Keselowski, meanwhile, is going for the season sweep at Martinsville.

"Martinsville is a track that lends itself to being better for us," he told Matthew Mayer of CBS Sports earlier in the week. "I think Martinsville is a chance for us. One of our better chances, and we'd like to make the most of that opportunity."

As for the starting spots for the playoff contenders outside of the top five, Hamlin will start sixth, followed by Keselowski (seventh), Harvick (13th), Busch (14th) and Johnson (24th).

Among the playoff drivers, however, Johnson has the most wins at Martinsville with nine, followed by Hamlin's five. Busch and Harvick have also won a race apiece at the track.