Juventus Transfer News: Latest on Thomas Meunier's PSG Exit Rumours

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a loan move with an option to buy for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, who has also been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri have scouted Meunier on international duty, and the Belgian's odd situation in Paris could make him a candidate to join the Serie A champions.

Per Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, United are also keeping an eye on Meunier, who is "unsettled" at PSG, with summer arrival Dani Alves soaking up many of his minutes.

The Brazilian moved to Ligue 1 from Juventus despite Meunier's excellent 2016-17 campaign, and the two have rotated in domestic competitions. Alves has been the preferred starter in the UEFA Champions League, and Meunier hasn't hidden the fact he's not happy with the situation.

Per Metro's Sean Kearns, he said: "Yes [I am frustrated] because I want to play every match, whether it's against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich. I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the back-ups and the starters are about the same level."

The 26-year-old moved from Club Brugge to Paris in 2016 in a move many questioned at the time. While he flashed plenty of talent in Belgium, he was rarely a true standout for Blauw-Zwart and had to battle for minutes with the Belgian national team.

He quickly showed his value in Paris, however, taking full advantage of Serge Aurier's struggles to push for playing time.

This season, he's been even better, scoring a remarkable amount of goals for club and country, per Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press:

He was arguably Belgium's best performer during the qualification campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, finishing with five goals―a spectacular return for a defender.

While Juventus have a world-class option at left-back in the form of Alex Sandro, Alves' departure left something of a void on the other side of the pitch. Stephan Lichtsteiner has started the bulk of the Serie A fixtures at right-back, and while he's a solid player, he's far from an elite option.

Meunier could be the answer for the Bianconeri, and Juventus could give the player the increase in minutes he so desperately desires. It could prove tricky to come to an agreement with Les Parisiens, however.

PSG are expected to move some players to comply with financial fair play regulations after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joined, and they may not be interested in loan deals, preferring an immediate influx of cash.

Per Fissler, United manager is willing to offer £30 million for the speedster, and that would be a far better deal from PSG's perspective. United have a 32-year-old right-back in Antonio Valencia, so it's easy to see why they would like to add options for the future.

The presence of Valencia means Meunier may not be eager to join United―effectively swapping one battle for the starting position for the other―so there is hope for Juventus a deal could be made.