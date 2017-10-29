NASCAR Monster Cup 2017 Playoff Standings, Schedule Post-Martinsville Fall Race

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There were wrecks and cautions all over the track Sunday, but it was Kyle Busch who emerged from the scrum to pass Denny Hamlin in the final moments of overtime at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, to take the checkered flag at the First Data 500.

With the victory, No. 18 notched his second win at Martinsville and gave him 43 total wins for his career. More importantly, Busch, who led for a race-high 184 laps, clinched a spot in the championship race in Miami on Nov. 19. This is the third straight year Busch has advanced to the Championship 4.

Playoff Leaderboard

The full playoff standings are per NASCAR.com.

1. Kyle Busch (4,100 points)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (4,117 points)

3. Brad Keselowski (4,079 points)

4. Kevin Harvick (4,053 points)

5. Jimmie Johnson (4,050 points)

6. Ryan Blaney (4,047 points)

7. Denny Hamlin (4,045 points)

8. Chase Elliott (4,027 points)

Upcoming Schedule

The remaining schedule for the 2017 playoffs can be found on NASCAR.com.

The next two races in the Round of 8 begin with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 5, followed by the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 12. The playoffs then culminate in the championship at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

The race's conclusion was not without drama, though. Tempers flared under the lights at the Paperclip post-race because Chase Elliott was spun into the wall by Hamlin while in the lead with just three laps to go.

The two drivers exchanged heated words with the capacity crowd booing the homegrown Hamlin, who is originally from Chesterfield, Virginia, incessantly, while cheering on Elliott, who is from Georgia.

"I got in the back of him and he spun out," Hamlin said on the television broadcast. "Trying to get a race win, but everybody wrecked everyone at the end. It was complete chaos and I got in the back of him and he spun out and somebody got in the back of me and I wrecked, too. It was a mess at the end. I hate it for his team. I understand he had a win for a long time coming, but this is a win for a ticket to Homestead. I'm not here saying I wrecked him on purpose."

For his part, Elliott felt that Hamlin jacked his rear wheels and spun him on purpose.

"I wanted to see the replay. That's what I thought happened. ... It's definitely 100 percent unnecessary and uncalled for," Elliott said on the broadcast. "We had a great car today and we had an opportunity, had a good restart there at the end and felt like I was doing what I needed to do, and I can't control his decisions and whatever the hell that was so, on to Texas."