Ben Simmons Matches Oscar Robertson with Speedy Start to Rookie Campaign

After the first six games of his NBA career, Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons has amassed more than 100 points (105), 50 rebounds (57) and 40 assists (45). By doing so, Simmons became just the second player to begin his NBA career in such fashion, per Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

With his all-around production, Simmons has joined elite company while taking the league by storm. Apart from Simmons, Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is the only other player to have opened his NBA career with at least 100 points, 50 rebounds and 40 assists over his first six games.

Since the start of the season, Simmons has logged three double-doubles and one triple-double. He has also scored at least 11 points in each contest and has been efficient while doing so, shooting 51.2 percent from the field in that time.

While the 76ers are just 2-4 to start the season, few teams entered the 2017 campaign with as much buzz as Philadelphia. The 76ers are filled with young talent, with Simmons' being joined by the likes of Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and rookie Markelle Fultz.

Additionally, veteran sharpshooter JJ Reddick joined the team over the offseason. While dreams of a deep playoff run may seem far-fetched at this point in time, Philadelphia fans are eager to see their team's long-winded process start turning in positive results.

Simmons and company will aim at improving to 3-4 when they head out for a road clash against the Houston Rockets on Monday.