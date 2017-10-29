Browns Reportedly Looking to Trade for Offensive Weapons Before Deadline

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With Sunday's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, the 0-8 Cleveland Browns were assured their 10th straight nonwinning season, but that may not stop the front office from trying to upgrade the roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Browns are looking to improve their offense. Cleveland is targeting a downfield threat to bolster its passing game as well as a running back to add depth to its backfield.

While the Browns will almost assuredly miss the playoffs, doing a deal or two before Tuesday's deadline would make sense.

The Cleveland offense entered Week 8 ranked last in offensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. The Browns gained 276 yards and turned the ball over twice against the Vikings.

Whereas standing pat at the trade deadline might be the approach for most franchises out of the postseason picture, DeShone Kizer gives Cleveland a little more reason to be aggressive.

The rookie quarterback has had a less than ideal first year.

His 11 interceptions are most in the NFL, while head coach Hue Jackson has done him few favors by rotating him with Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler throughout the season. Kizer also had to answer questions about whether he was out late on the Friday night before his team's Week 7 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

Surrounding Kizer with more help on offense would take pressure off him and likely help his development.

If the Browns still view Kizer as their long-term choice at quarterback, then building his confidence and setting him up for success this season and beyond should be one of the team's top priorities.