Vikings Cruise to 33-16 Win vs. Browns in London; Cleveland Skids to 0-8

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings, led by their staunch defense and ball-control offense, improved to 6-2 on the season after beating the Cleveland Browns 33-16 on Sunday at London's Twickenham Stadium.

The loss moved the Browns to 0-8. The team is now 4-36 in the past 2.5 seasons.

Case Keenum had another solid showing at quarterback for Minnesota, finishing 27-of-43 for 288 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Jerick McKinnon provided 122 yards from scrimmage and Adam Thielen caught five passes for 98 yards and a score.

DeShone Kizer put together another mediocre performance, meanwhile, going 18-of-34 for 179 yards. He also rushed for 18 yards and was sacked three times.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.