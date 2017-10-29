Dave Martinez Reportedly Named Nationals Manager, Agrees to 3-Year Contract

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez agreed to a three-year contract to make him the club's next manager, though a deal will not be announced until after the World Series.

Jorge Castillo and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported Sunday the contract will have a fourth-year option.

Martinez, 53, has served as Joe Maddon's bench coach since 2008, with the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Cubs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.