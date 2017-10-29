    Dave Martinez Reportedly Named Nationals Manager, Agrees to 3-Year Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez poses for a picture during the teams photo day Monday, March 2, 2015, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez agreed to a three-year contract to make him the club's next manager, though a deal will not be announced until after the World Series.

    Jorge Castillo and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported Sunday the contract will have a fourth-year option.

    Martinez, 53, has served as Joe Maddon's bench coach since 2008, with the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Cubs.

        

