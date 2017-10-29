    Dolphins Deny Report Ndamukong Suh Will Be Released After This Season

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) looks up from the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins issued a statement Sunday saying a report that stated they plan to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh after the season is "100 percent not true."

    Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was provided the comment from team officials. Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com had reported the Dolphins do not have Suh as part of their plans beyond the 2017 season and were prepared to release him despite facing a considerable cap surge.

    Suh's cap hit is $26 million for 2018, but the team also faces a charge of $22.2 million for releasing or trading him. The Dolphins could designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which would place some of the losses on their 2019 cap.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

