Vontae Davis Reportedly Subject of Trade Talks Between Colts, Multiple Teams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have received calls from at least two teams regarding a trade for cornerback Vontae Davis ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news but did not name the teams that inquired about Davis' availability.

Davis, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.