    Vontae Davis Reportedly Subject of Trade Talks Between Colts, Multiple Teams

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Vontae Davis #21 of the Indianapolis Colts in action during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jacksonville won 27-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts have received calls from at least two teams regarding a trade for cornerback Vontae Davis ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news but did not name the teams that inquired about Davis' availability. 

    Davis, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. 

             

