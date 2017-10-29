Caroline Wozniacki Beats Venus Williams, Wins 1st WTA Finals Title

Caroline Wozniacki Beats Venus Williams, Wins 1st WTA Finals TitleOctober 29, 2017
Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams in straight sets at the WTA Finals on Sunday in Singapore.
The 27-year-old saw off her American opponent, 6-4, 6-4, to secure the biggest title of her career so far.
Wozniacki went into the clash as the underdog having never beaten Williams in seven meetings.
Journalist Jose Morgado showed just how one-sided the matches between the two have been:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Head to head Venus Williams 7️⃣ Caroline Wozniacki 0️⃣ 14-1 in sets2017-10-28 14:15:22
Meanwhile, the History of Tennis Twitter account also showed exactly how far back their rivalry goes:
History of Tennis @HistoryOfTennis
The #WTAFinals Singapore final: Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams. They go way back! https://t.co/bGLlwUaNtA2017-10-28 14:19:48
Williams was coming off the back of a superb season, where she was runner-up at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
The first set was a fairly even affair, but Wozniacki managed to break at 4-3 and serve for the set after a brilliant rally, as shown by the WTA's official Twitter account:
However, Williams responded immediately to level it at 4-4 before Wozniacki broke again and followed it up with a hold to secure the first set.
The second set was a thriller, Wozniacki racing into a 5-0 lead to put the title in sight.
Yet Williams showed her star quality by battling back to 5-4, as shown by the WTA:
WTA @WTA
AMAZING! @VenusesWilliams finds a brilliant forehand pass to get back on serve! #WTAFinals https://t.co/P8WBUJvrx42017-10-29 13:06:48
However, Wozniacki was not to be denied, breaking again before holding out for a fully deserved win, per tennis writer Tumaini Carayol:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Wozniacki finished Singapore with 89 winners and 50 errors. The best player in Singapore by far.2017-10-29 13:22:14
The title is the Dane's second of the year, after winning the Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, and is the perfect end to 2017 for the 27-year-old.