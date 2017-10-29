    Caroline Wozniacki Beats Venus Williams, Wins 1st WTA Finals Title

    Gill Clark
October 29, 2017

    SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 29: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates victory in the Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States during day 8 of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global at Singapore Sports Hub on October 29, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams in straight sets at the WTA Finals on Sunday in Singapore.

    The 27-year-old saw off her American opponent, 6-4, 6-4, to secure the biggest title of her career so far.

    Wozniacki went into the clash as the underdog having never beaten Williams in seven meetings.

    Journalist Jose Morgado showed just how one-sided the matches between the two have been:

    Meanwhile, the History of Tennis Twitter account also showed exactly how far back their rivalry goes:

    Williams was coming off the back of a superb season, where she was runner-up at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

    The first set was a fairly even affair, but Wozniacki managed to break at 4-3 and serve for the set after a brilliant rally, as shown by the WTA's official Twitter account:

    However, Williams responded immediately to level it at 4-4 before Wozniacki broke again and followed it up with a hold to secure the first set.

    The second set was a thriller, Wozniacki racing into a 5-0 lead to put the title in sight.

    Yet Williams showed her star quality by battling back to 5-4, as shown by the WTA:

    However, Wozniacki was not to be denied, breaking again before holding out for a fully deserved win, per tennis writer Tumaini Carayol:

    The title is the Dane's second of the year, after winning the Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, and is the perfect end to 2017 for the 27-year-old.

