J.T. Barrett Passes Drew Brees for Most Career TD Passes in Big Ten History

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Fact: By throwing for four touchdowns in a 39-38 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett broke former Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees' (90) Big Ten record for most career touchdown passes.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Big Ten Network