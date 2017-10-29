    Bradley Beal Expecting Suspension After Fight with Draymond Green

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 27: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards gets tangled up in a fight during the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on October 27, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is anticipating a suspension following his altercation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Friday night.

    "I'm expecting a suspension," Beal said, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. "Because of our NBA and the entire situation of it. When you look at film, they're going to think I purposely tried to hit [Green] in the face. The way it looks, they're going to interpret it that way. So, I'm expecting it.

    "We prepared for it today just in case that does happen. The team prepared for it, but at the same time, I'm still positive that I will play and just receive a fine for it."

        

