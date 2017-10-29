Martavis Bryant Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Contenders

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Multiple contending teams have reportedly inquired about Pittsburgh Steelers disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant, including the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Bryant, who has been unhappy with his role in Pittsburgh's offense, requested a trade last week. But the Steelers have not agreed to trade him to this point and reportedly "won't let a player force his way out," per Rapoport.

