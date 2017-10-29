    Martavis Bryant Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Contenders

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field on September 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Multiple contending teams have reportedly inquired about Pittsburgh Steelers disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant, including the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

    Bryant, who has been unhappy with his role in Pittsburgh's offense, requested a trade last week. But the Steelers have not agreed to trade him to this point and reportedly "won't let a player force his way out," per Rapoport.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

