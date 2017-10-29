Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 8

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL's Week 8 action got off to an early start from the United Kingdom, where the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-16.

That set the tone for a Sunday slate that boasts a big test for a rookie, a battle between top teams and a key divisional rivalry with playoff implications.

Last week was littered with blowouts, and while parity is still the leading theme as the season nears the halfway mark, this week features a wrinkle with Tuesday's impending 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Here's a look at all the notable highlights and storylines for Week 8.

Texans Reportedly Plan Protest After Comments by Team Owner Bob McNair

Houston Texans players will reportedly hold a unified protest before they play on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in a late-afternoon kickoff. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, left tackle Duane Brown said the team won't peel decals off its helmets, but "up to 65-70 percent of players could kneel."

The demonstration will be in response to Texans owner Bob McNair's comments about "inmates running the prison," according to ESPN.com, which reportedly caused star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to skip a practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. McNair later released an apology.

Teams with 3-Game Winning Streaks Collide

Two of the NFL's hottest teams will collide Sunday when the New England Patriots host the upstart Los Angeles Chargers.

Tom Brady and the Patriots started the season on the wrong foot via a home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but have looked fine since, winning five of six and three in a row. The latest? A 23-7 dismissal of their opponent in last season's Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chargers have quietly gone on a three-game tear of their own after starting the year with four consecutive losses. Two of those wins came on the road, and Philip Rivers has averaged two passing scores while the defense has not allowed more than 20 points in each win.

Deshaun Watson's 1st Big Test

Electric rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, the No. 12 pick in the draft, notched four passing scores in the Texans' 57-14 thumping of the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

But Watson will enter one of the NFL's most difficult environments and face a Richard Sherman-led defense that's allowing just 190.8 passing yards (eighth in the league) and 15.7 points per game (first). His play could cement his status as a Rookie of the Year favorite or drop the Texans below .500.

Trade Rumors Dominante Pre-Kickoff Discussion

With the trade deadline Tuesday, rumors have commandeered the conversation recently.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Seahawks could look to acquire Brown from the Texans, while the Patriots are one of several teams interested in Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant, per Rapoport. Rapoport also reported the Detroit Lions have fielded calls for tight end Eric Ebron.

According to Schefter, the Lions have also talked with two teams about trading the rights to retired wideout Calvin Johnson. And the Indianapolis Colts have received calls on cornerback Vontae Davis, per Schefter.

Still to Come

Those Texans and Seahawks kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Watson will lead a team that has alternated wins and losses every week of the season up to its Week 7 bye, while the latter owns a three-game winning streak. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will look to continue to compensate for a shaky offensive line that has permitted 14 sacks.

The NFC East commands the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on Fox with a showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. The teams are 3-3 and tied for second place in the division. It figures to be a contest that features defense, considering each team surrenders 24.5 points per game or fewer.

Sunday Night Football will feature the Steelers visiting the Lions in a cross-conference showdown. The visitors own a 5-2 record and first place in the AFC North behind a defense that allows just 16.6 points per game. The hosts are 3-3 and have lost two straight, but Matthew Stafford's 12 touchdown passes have gone to six different targets, so the prime-time matchup will feature teams with opposing strengths.