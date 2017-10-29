Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly May Return from Leg Injury After Week 9 Bye

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be ready to return to the field following the team's Week 9 bye, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, and activated off the PUP list.

That would give Bridgewater the opportunity to fight for the starting job with Case Keenum. Rapoport added that there isn't a timeline for Sam Bradford's return to action as he reportedly continues to deal with knee pain.

Bridgewater, 24, has been sidelined since Aug. 2016 after dislocating his left knee and tearing his ACL during practice. The injury was so severe Bridgewater could have potentially lost his leg had the training staff not responded so swiftly.

Bradford stepped into the starting role last year after being traded to the Vikings from the Philadelphia Eagles. He had played well to start the 2017 season, throwing for 382 yards, three touchdowns and completing an impressive 74.4 percent of his passes in two games.

While Bradford has been sidelined with knee issues, however, Case Keenum has led the team to a 4-2 record in his six appearances (5-2 overall).

Bridgewater's return will surely create something of a quarterback controversy in Minnesota, especially if Bradford returns from injury as well. As Rapoport noted, however, the team sees Bridgewater as its franchise quarterback, making it likely he'll ascend to the starting role at some point once he's cleared for game action.