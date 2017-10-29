Duane Brown Reportedly Seahawks Trade Target; Jimmy Graham May Be Available

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly been involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans regarding offensive tackle Duane Brown, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Seahawks are interested in acquiring a tackle before the trade deadline, per Rapoport and Kevin Patra, and reportedly would be willing to deal tight end Jimmy Graham.

Patra added that the Seahawks "brought in free-agent Branden Albert for a visit." Another option is Buffalo Bills tackle Cordy Glenn.

Brown, 32, was added to the Texans' active roster Saturday after ending his lengthy holdout to open the season.

In 2016, the offensive tackle had a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.3, which was 14th of 78 qualifying players at the position. He also gave up just one sack, making him one of two players (Donald Penn) to only allow a single sack in over 400 pass-blocking snaps.

Brown is under contract with the Texans through the 2018 season and will make $9.75 million next year, per Spotrac.com, though he clearly feels he's outplayed that contract.

As for Graham, the veteran tight end has had a mediocre season, catching just 24 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. While Graham had a solid campaign in 2016, he's never been the elite pass-catching option he was with the New Orleans Saints during his time in Seattle.

Per Rapoport, the Seahawks would be willing to move Graham to clear cap space.