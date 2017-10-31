    Champions League 2017: Group Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Tuesday

    Matt Jones
October 31, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Edin Dzeko of AS Roma scores his second and Roma's 3rd goal past Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge on October 18, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Midway through the UEFA Champions League group stages is the point when the business of qualifying for the knockout round really begins to get serious.

    These fixtures, the reverse of Matchday 3, pit together sides that've recently come up against one another. 

    Roma's clash with Chelsea in Group C is the standout match on Tuesday's schedule, while Bayern Munich head to what'll be an atmospheric Parkhead to face Celtic. Barcelona and Manchester United will be out to continue their perfect records against Olympiakos and Benfica, respectively.

    Here is the schedule of matches on Tuesday, a prediction for each and all the key viewing details for the games.

                  

    Group A

    Manchester United vs. Benfica (2-0)

    FC Basel vs. CSKA Moscow (2-1)

                 

    Group B

    Celtic vs. Bayern Munich (1-3)

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. Anderlecht (4-0)

                    

    Group C

    Roma vs. Chelsea (1-1)

    Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag (2-0)

                   

    Group D

    Olympiakos vs. Barcelona (1-3)

    Sporting CP vs. Juventus (1-2)

                         

    All matches kick off at 7:45 p.m. (GMT). 

    TV Info: BT Sport (UK), ESPN (US)

    Live Stream: BT Sports website (UK), ESPN Player (UK)

                       

    Roma vs. Chelsea

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Edin Dzeko of AS Roma scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge on October 18, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    The previous meeting between these two outfits in the Champions League was one of the most absorbing of the competition so far.

    There was a comeback, some stunning goals, a dramatic equaliser and a frantic finish all wrapped into 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Both sides would have walked away from the match believing they should have picked up the win.

    The man who did the damage against Chelsea last time out was Edin Dzeko, as his remarkable volley levelled things up and a neat header put the Giallorossi in front. As noted by football writer John Solano, he's been carrying the fight up top for Roma:

    Containing him will be tough for the Blues, and for long spells in their previous meeting they lost a grip on the game.

    That's been prevalent in a lot of matches as of late for Antonio Conte's team. While last term they were mechanical in the way they shut out opposition sides, now they seem to be much more open.

    Hazard is beginning to find his form again.
    Hazard is beginning to find his form again.GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Still, against Bournemouth last time out the Premier League champions showed they have the quality within their ranks to win any game, as Eden Hazard netted a winner. As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, he seems to be coming back into form:

    This will be a difficult assignment for the Blues, but they've shown already they're capable of going away from home in the Champions League and digging out a big result, winning at Atletico Madrid earlier in the competition. They'll do so again here.

    Prediction: Roma 1-1 Chelsea 

                    

    Celtic vs. Bayern Munich 

    Fans wave scarves and flags during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Celtic Park in Glasgow, on September 12, 2017. Paris Saint-Germain won the match 5-0.
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    There aren't many arenas in European football that host Champions League football as well as Parkhead. And Bayern will be the visitors in for a hostile reception when they head to the Scottish capital on Tuesday.

    As noted by 101 Great Goals, Celtic were recently acknowledged for their passionate support at FIFA's The Best awards:

    The team will need every advantage they can get in this one as they will be coming up against a Bayern outfit that's clicking into gear again under Jupp Heynckes.

    The Munich giants were 2-0 victors over an in-form RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. From a sturdier base the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez have the quality to win matches.

    Lewandowski is a doubt for the clash with Celtic.
    Lewandowski is a doubt for the clash with Celtic.Soccrates Images/Getty Images

    Lewandowski, who scored his 14th goal of the season against Leipzig on Saturday, is a big doubt for this fixture having hobbled off with a hamstring problem. Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that'll be a big problem for Bayern:

    Celtic will hope so, as a win here is vital if they're to keep any slender hopes of qualification for the knockout stages alive. But the German champions are too strong in every area of the field and will eventually come through in a watchable game.

    Prediction: Celtic 1-3 Bayern Munich

