    Dodgers' Joc Pederson Imitates Kirk Cousins' 'You Like That' Celebration

    Ryan McCrystalFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    After blasting a ninth-inning three-run homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series, Joc Pederson broke out a familiar celebration as he crossed home plate. 

    While skipping back to the Dodgers dugout, Pederson shouted, "You like that?! You like that?!"

    Pederson's chant was reminiscent of the infamous celebration by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins after a game in 2015 during which he shouted the same line at a group of reporters. 

    With help from Pederson, the Dodgers hung on for a 6-2 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece. 

    [Twitter]

    Related

      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Bellinger Comes Alive to Give Dodgers Late Edge

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers' Turner Exits Game 4 with Injury

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Wood Posts Longest WS No-Hit Bid in Dodgers History

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Gurriel Gets Rousing Ovation from Houston Crowd

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo