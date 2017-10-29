Dodgers' Joc Pederson Imitates Kirk Cousins' 'You Like That' Celebration

After blasting a ninth-inning three-run homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series, Joc Pederson broke out a familiar celebration as he crossed home plate.

While skipping back to the Dodgers dugout, Pederson shouted, "You like that?! You like that?!"

Pederson's chant was reminiscent of the infamous celebration by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins after a game in 2015 during which he shouted the same line at a group of reporters.

With help from Pederson, the Dodgers hung on for a 6-2 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece.

