NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Cordy Glenn, Eric Ebron & More as Deadline Looms

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline doesn't usually bring fireworks, but the Buffalo Bills executed a noteworthy transaction involving 2011 first-rounder Marcell Dareus on Friday. Will the organization send left tackle Cordy Glenn to a new destination in a 2017 season fire sale?

This year, it seems the Bills and New England Patriots have been the most active with trades.

Buffalo has dealt Dareus, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, cornerback Ronald Darby and linebacker Reggie Ragland. New England acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen, wideout Phillip Dorsett and defensive lineman Kony Ealy, whom the team released five months after the trade.

Both clubs still have room for changes as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Patriots have lost linebacker Dont'a Hightower for the year because of a torn pectoral. Their defense is already struggling on all levels. The Bills' new head coach-general manager tandem may want to continue molding the roster to their liking.

What's the latest on Glenn? Will we see a tight end change locations before the deadline?

Bills Open to Trading Left Tackle Cordy Glenn

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo's roster sale hasn't affected the team's season outlook. The Bills are looking to reach 5-2 with a win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. In an attempt to dump massive salaries and shape the roster under general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, we could see another transaction.

Glenn's ankle injury allowed backup offensive lineman Dion Dawkins some time with the starting lineup. The rookie second-rounder and the sixth-year pro have started three games apiece at left tackle this season.

We all know general managers look for cheap production wherever they can find it on the roster. When two players perform well at the same job, the front office will normally shop the more costly asset. In this case, Glenn carries a $14.2 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

As a result, it's not a surprise that CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Bills are interested in dealing Glenn:

Buffalo owes him $25.3 million in dead money. The 28-year-old signed an extension with the team in 2016. It's a contract that's hard to move, but a club like the Seattle Seahawks who desperately need offensive line help may find interest in absorbing the deal.

Detroit Lions Tight End Eric Ebron on the Trade Block?

Leon Halip/Getty Images

For the most part, many would say Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron has underachieved with the team. In four seasons, he's battled injuries and reached the end zone just eight times. In two of the three previous campaigns, the No. 10 overall pick from the 2014 draft scored one touchdown.

According to MLive.com reporter Kyle Meinke, Ebron's name could surface in a big trade deal in the coming days: "Eric Ebron is the biggest name that has been floated, and it's a possibility. He's struggling, there's no question about that, but he still has upside too. He's an athletic tight end who can get open in the slot, and there are only so many guys like that in the league."

Ebron flashed his potential as a scoring threat during the 2015 season, during which he reached paydirt five times. Nonetheless, it's about what you've done lately.

Through six games, veteran tight end Darren Fells hauled in three touchdown passes on 13 targets. The 31-year-old has also accumulated 10.1 yards per catch compared to Ebron's 7.8 yards per reception.

Will the Lions decide to move from a top-10 draft pick after three-and-a-half seasons?

Texans Not Interested in Dealing Duane Brown

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown's contract holdout started with organized team activities in May. He skipped the club's offseason program and six regular-season games to express his displeasure with his deal.

Initially, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Brown as a possible trade asset approaching the deadline, but the 32-year-old left tackle recently ended his holdout, which indicates the team and player may reconcile the contract dispute as opposed to parting ways.

According to Rapoport, the Texans don't have an interest in moving Brown:

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a reliable mainstay on the offensive line. He's started 132 games since the team drafted him No. 26 overall in the 2008 draft.

Furthermore, Brown's replacement during his holdout, Chris Clark, has a calf injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will consequently miss one to two weeks of action.

A quality left tackle could reel in a good return, but the Texans may want to consider coming to terms with Brown as rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson blossoms under center.