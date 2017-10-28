Russell Westbrook Has Triple-Double vs. Every NBA Team After Game Against Bulls

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, giving him a triple-double against all 29 other NBA teams.

The Thunder announced the feat after Westbrook registered 12 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in just 28 minutes during a 101-69 thumping of the Bulls.

Westbrook converted five of his 13 attempts from the field and was 2-of-3 from the line, while posting a plus-26 rating, which was best among all players.

The reigning NBA MVP now has three triple-doubles on the season, and he is averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game.

In 2016-17, Westbrook broke the single-season NBA record with 42 triple-doubles.

He also became the second player in NBA history along with Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season, putting up 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

With Saturday's win, the Thunder improved to 3-3 on the season.