    Russell Westbrook Has Triple-Double vs. Every NBA Team After Game Against Bulls

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball Chicago Bulls on October 28, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, giving him a triple-double against all 29 other NBA teams.

    The Thunder announced the feat after Westbrook registered 12 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in just 28 minutes during a 101-69 thumping of the Bulls.

    Westbrook converted five of his 13 attempts from the field and was 2-of-3 from the line, while posting a plus-26 rating, which was best among all players.

    The reigning NBA MVP now has three triple-doubles on the season, and he is averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game.

    In 2016-17, Westbrook broke the single-season NBA record with 42 triple-doubles.

    He also became the second player in NBA history along with Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season, putting up 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

    With Saturday's win, the Thunder improved to 3-3 on the season.

