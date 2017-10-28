Martellus Bennett Hints at Retirement After 2017 Season on Instagram

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett posted a message on Instagram suggesting he's going to retire from the NFL following the 2017 season.

Master Tesfatsion‏ of the Washington Post passed along comments the 30-year-old Texas A&M product made Saturday.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

The Dallas Cowboys selected the San Diego County, Texas, native in the second round of the 2008 draft. He's also played for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots during a pro career that's reached a decade in length this year with the Packers.

Bennett earned a Pro Bowl selection while with the Bears in 2014 and won his first Super Bowl title when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in February.

In all, he's tallied 427 catches for 4,520 yards and 30 touchdowns across 142 regular-season games. He's added 14 grabs for 125 yards in five playoff appearances.

Along with his on-field contributions, Bennett and his older brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, have become known for their outspoken approach.

In September, after United States President Donald Trump suggested NFL owners should fire players who don't stand for the national anthem, Martellus posted a pointed reply on social media.

"I'm ok with being fired for what I believe in," he wrote.

Bennett and the Packers are on bye in Week 8. They'll return to action Nov. 6 for a home game against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.