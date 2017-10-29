Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 5 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Latest Comments

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field for Game 5 of the 2017 World Series on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Houston's Minute Maid Park.

The series is tied at two games apiece after the Dodgers beat the Astros 6-2 in Game 4 on Saturday night.



Fox will carry the broadcast for the game, although the pregame honors will go to FS1 due to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins contest, which begins at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can also live-stream the game through Fox Sports Go.

Here's a look at some notable comments and thoughts following Game 4.

Los Angeles Dodgers

First baseman Cody Bellinger broke out of his hitless World Series slump in a big way Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a double.

Per Los Angeles sports radio host David Vassegh, Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood texted Bellinger before the game in order to help boost his confidence:

If Bellinger builds off his Game 4 performance, that will be a huge X-factor in the Dodgers' favor for the remainder of the World Series. For the season, the 22-year-old rookie hit 39 home runs to go along with 97 RBI, leading the team in both categories.

For his part, Wood was excellent Saturday, throwing 5.2 hitless innings until Astros outfielder George Springer hit a home run in the top of the sixth.

Undoubtedly, it was an emotional night for Wood, as Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times noted that October 28 is an important day in the left-hander's life due to a tragic event involving his best friend:

Therefore, it's incredible that Wood bore down and pitched one of the best games of his life. Mike Petriello of MLB.com noted how well Wood was able to locate low in the zone:

Fans may have been alarmed after third baseman Justin Turner was lifted late in the game for pinch runner Charlie Culberson in the ninth inning, but manager Dave Roberts said the reason was not serious, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

Turner should be fine for Game 5. He's been a key cog in the Dodgers offense all season, leading the team with a .322 batting average and earning his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

Houston Astros

Per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle, closer Ken Giles took full responsibility for his postseason struggles, which included allowing three earned runs in the top of the ninth inning in Game 4:

Giles had an excellent 2017 regular season, as the Astros closer had 34 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but the postseason has been rough for the 27-year-old. In seven appearances, Giles has allowed seven earned runs in 7.2 innings, allowing three home runs as well. In total, his playoff ERA is 11.74.

At this juncture, it's hard seeing Astros manager A.J. Hinch turning to Giles in a key situation. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com presented some options:

After allowing five earned runs in his first five postseason innings, Brad Peacock has settled down, even earning an 11-out save (four strikeouts, one walk, no runs) against the Dodgers to close out a 5-3 Game 3 win.

Charlie Morton had two rough starts to begin his postseason, but he's thrown 11.1 innings of one-run, five-hit ball since, also posting 12 strikeouts. Given his and Peacock's recent success, Feinsand's option seems plausible.

The Astros had a disappointing performance at the plate, managing just two hits (solo home runs from Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman). However, they were very unlucky, as Mike Petriello of MLB.com notes:

Petriello elaborated more in his piece, explaining how the Astros' night compares to other MLB games from 2015-2017: "Of those 6,040 games with at least 10 hard hits, only 17 of them had one or fewer of those balls turn into hits, which is a fraction of 1 percent of the time. It's about as close as you can get to saying this never, ever happens."

In essence, Astros fans shouldn't panic that their team only reached base safely via hits twice all night.