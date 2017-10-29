World Series Schedule: TV Info and Live Stream for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers knotted the World Series at two games apiece after giving the Houston Astros their first home loss of the postseason in a 6-2 Game 4 victory on Saturday.

The series will stay in Houston for Game 5, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Here's a look at the television and live-stream information, in addition to three different scenarios for how the contest might play out.

Then you can find a pick below.

Television

Fox is handling the World Series telecast. All games (including Sunday night's Game 5) will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Joe Buck is on play-by-play duty, while Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz provides color commentary.

A pregame show will take place at 7 p.m. on FS1. In case you're wondering why it is not on Fox, the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins are facing off at 4:25 p.m. ET on the network.

Live Stream

Fox Sports Go is the live-stream home for all World Series games.

Scenario 1: A Classic World Series Pitcher's Duel

Unsurprisingly, this is the most likely scenario considering that 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will be toeing the rubber on Sunday night.

For the season, Keuchel went 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA. Notably, he's been fantastic at home to the tune of a 6-3 record and 2.26 ERA.

Kershaw went 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 175 innings. Remarkably, that 2.31 ERA is his worst mark since 2012. For close to 100 percent of active major league starters, a 2.31 ERA would be a lifetime best.

Furthermore, Kershaw just threw seven innings of one-run ball to go along with 11 strikeouts against these same Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Keuchel earned a quality start (three earned runs in 6.2 innings), although a sixth-inning Justin Turner home run sealed the loss for him.

Essentially, the ceiling for these aces is a duel akin to Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, in which the Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris and the Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz pitched a combined 17.1 shutout innings.

Scenario 2: The Chess Match

Both teams have numerous options they can turn to in key late-game situations.

The Astros have a base stealer on the bench (Cameron Maybin, who swiped 59 bags in 2015) in addition to power with catcher and designated hitter Evan Gattis. Houston can also call on switch-hitting veteran and likely future Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran if need be.

On the flip side, Los Angeles has plenty of left-handed bats, such as Chase Utley, who could sub in for right-handed second baseman Logan Forsythe in order to present a better matchup against a right-handed pitcher. Outfielder Andre Ethier and catcher Yasmani Grandal are two other left-handed bench bats.

The difference is in the bullpens; the Dodgers have one of the best in the game (fourth in ERA), while Houston's is middle of the pack. Most notably, though, Astros closer Ken Giles has not fared well in the playoffs, as he has an 11.74 ERA in seven appearances.

If the game is tied in the late innings, it will be interesting to see how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch utilize their hitting and pitching options.

Scenario 3: Home Run Derby

This scenario is highly unlikely. However, Kershaw has allowed a home run in each of his past nine starts dating back to the regular season (12 total).

Keuchel does a great job keeping the ball on the ground, but he allowed two home runs in Game 1 of the World Series to Chris Taylor and Justin Turner.

Again, this scenario is highly implausible, especially because Minute Maid Park is in the middle of the pack in terms of home run park factor, per ESPN.com, but it was pretty surprising to see both teams combine for just one hit through five innings on Saturday night. In other words, anything can happen in baseball.

Pick: Dodgers 1, Astros 0

It's hard to pick anything but a pitcher's duel for this contest. Vegas seems to agree, as the sportsbooks opened this game with an over/under total of seven runs, per OddsShark, with Los Angeles as the -145 favorite (wager $145 to win $100).

However, the guess here is this game doesn't come close to approaching the seven-run mark. Look for Kershaw and Keuchel to post shutout frames until late in the ballgame. When the bullpens take over, the Dodgers will sneak out a run and take a 3-2 series lead back to Los Angeles.