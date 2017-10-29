Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 5 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A pitcher's duel broke open in the top of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers scored five runs (the latter three off a home run from Joc Pederson) to defeat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 4 of the World Series.

With the series knotted at two games apiece, Game 5 will take place on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET in Houston's Minute Maid Park. Fox will televise the game, and FS1 will have a pregame show at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also live-stream the game through Fox Sports Go.

It will be a battle of two aces between the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and the Astros' Dallas Keuchel. Combined, they have won four Cy Young awards (Kershaw three, Keuchel one). This is also a rematch of Game 1 of the World Series in which Kershaw outdueled Keuchel for a 3-1 win.

Both teams are jam-packed with All-Star talent, but in the World Series, sometimes the less heralded players shine the brightest.

Here's a look at three who fit that bill and may have a major impact on Sunday night's game.

Houston Astros Starter-Turned-Reliever Brad Peacock

After Houston Astros closer Ken Giles blew a save in Game 4, one has to wonder if Brad Peacock, who started 21 games this season but moved to the bullpen for the playoffs, will take over the closer role for the remainder of the postseason.

As well as Giles has done this year (2.30 ERA, 34 saves), his postseason struggles make him hard to trust right now. He's given up at least one earned run in six of seven playoff appearances.

Peacock earned an 11-out save to finish off Game 3, and his name wasn't called in Game 4 given the previous night's workload. However, after a day of rest, Peacock should be available to pitch again.

He probably won't go 11 outs again, but it's conceivable that manager A.J. Hinch could call on Peacock to go up to two innings.

Houston Astros Outfielder Cameron Maybin

This pick is a bit of a wild card because it's highly unlikely that Cameron Maybin starts, but if this game is close in the later innings, it is conceivable we see Maybin enter the game as a late substitute, perhaps to pinch run for a slower player.

Maybin entered Game 2 in the bottom of the 10th inning and patrolled center field. In the 11th inning, he led off with a single before stealing second base and scoring after a George Springer home run. His effort turned out to be a big difference in a 7-6 Astros win.

The 30-year-old stole 33 bases in 2017, just two years after swiping 59 bags. In a tie game, Maybin could be a key asset off the bench thanks to his wheels.

Los Angeles Dodgers 2nd Baseman Logan Forsythe

Lost in the mix of two incredible starts from Alex Wood and Charlie Morton and the Dodgers' five-run inning is the fact that Los Angeles second baseman Logan Forsythe delivered a key RBI single to score Cody Bellinger to tie the game at one in the seventh inning.

Forsythe has fared well in the playoffs, managing eight hits in 26 at-bats in addition to seven walks and a couple of stolen bases. He's been a steady veteran presence in the Dodger lineup, and he is one of very few batters who has found some measure of success against Keuchel, hitting .350 against him lifetime.

Keuchel is nearly unbeatable at home (he went 15-0 in 2015 in Houston), but don't be surprised if Forsythe has a good day at the plate.