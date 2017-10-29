World Series 2017: Schedule and Predictions for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 5

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 after a five-run ninth inning to tie an eventful World Series at two games apiece.

Game 5 will take place on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET in Houston's Minute Maid Park. Fox will televise the game, with Joe Buck and John Smoltz on the call.

Here's a look at a few Game 5 predictions, including a score.

Clayton Kershaw Dominates Yet Again...

The Dodgers ace threw seven innings of one-run ball to go along with 11 strikeouts as Los Angeles won the World Series opener, 3-1.

If you take a look at Kershaw's postseason game log, per Baseball Reference, you'll notice that each start has gotten progressively better. He seems to be rounding into form after missing all of August with a back injury and having an up-and-down September.

Remarkably, Kershaw posted that Game 1 gem despite throwing only 83 pitches. His efficiency will be put to the test in Minute Maid Park, which has given the Houston Astros a near-insurmountable homefield advantage this season (including the postseason, Houston is 55-34 at home).

That being said, it won't matter where this game is played if Kershaw is at his best because when he is, the southpaw is unstoppable. The guess here is that he posts an even better performance than his Game 1 gem, throwing at least seven shutout innings.

...But Dallas Keuchel Doesn't Allow a Run

Speaking of that aforementioned home-field advantage, Houston Astros left-handed ace Dallas Keuchel dominates in Minute Maid Park. Per Baseball Reference, Keuchel had a fantastic 2.26 ERA this year, compared to a 3.53 ERA on the road.

Those numbers aren't just one-year trends. Keuchel had a 3.60 ERA at home (and 5.42 road ERA) in 2016, and in his Cy Young year of 2015, the 29-year-old pitched to the tune of a spotless 15-0 home record and 1.46 ERA (compared to 5-8 and 3.77 road ERA).

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Keuchel is a dominant home pitcher who is nearly impossible to beat.

Of course, he hasn't faced anyone of Kershaw's caliber at Minute Maid Park yet, simply because there is no one in Kershaw's league when he is healthy and at his best.

Still, look for the two pitchers to bring out the best in each other as they go deep into the game and post zeros on the scoreboard all night.

Battle of the Bullpens (and a Score Pick)

Game 4 of the World Series isn't going to end in a scoreless tie, and Kershaw and Keuchel can't pitch forever. Hence, this game will eventually be decided by the bullpens, and that's where Los Angeles has the edge.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen may have blown a save in Game 2 after a Marwin Gonzalez home run, and he also gave up a dinger to Alex Bregman in Game 4, but he's still the best reliever in the game.

This season, Jansen went 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 41 saves, and he's a serious candidate for the National League Cy Young award.

Overall, the Dodgers bullpen finished fourth in ERA this season, while Houston's was in the middle of the pack at No. 17. Los Angeles has more depth in the back end, and Houston's relievers have not fared well in the postseason aside from a couple long relief appearances from Lance McCullers and Brad Peacock.

But McCullers is slated to pitch Game 7 if the series goes that deep, so it's unlikely we'll be seeing him. Peacock is a possibility, but one has to wonder how long he could go after throwing 3.2 innings in Game 3.

Ultimately, this game could even go extra innings after no score in regulation. But the pick is that the Dodgers manufacture a run in the top of the ninth and hold off the Astros for a 1-0 victory.