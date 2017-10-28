Bob McNair, Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell Invited to Players Coalition Meeting

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The NFL Players Coalition released a statement Saturday inviting commissioner Roger Goodell, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to attend a meeting Monday in Philadelphia.

Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN passed along the statement, which noted many players are "deeply troubled" by comments from McNair, who apologized after Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.com reported he said "we can't have the inmates running the prison" in response to protests during the national anthem.

The coalition said players are "upset and angered" because of what they feel is a "lack of seriousness" from some league officials when it comes to addressing their concerns.

"Until the league publicly demonstrates its commitment to an actual process of listening to our grievances; we will continue to peacefully demonstrate for equality and justice for all," the statement concluded.

Kaepernick was the first to refuse to stand for the anthem during last year's NFL preseason. He explained his decision to Steve Wyche of NFL.com in August 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

The 29-year-old quarterback opted out of his contract with the Niners in March and has remained a free agent ever since amid comments from fellow players saying he's being blackballed by NFL owners for his actions last season.

Goodell downplayed that line of thinking during a stop at New York Jets training camp in July.

"Those are independent decisions that clubs make," the commissioner told reporters. "Clubs are going to do what they think is in the best interest of their franchise and what it is that they can do to win."

Meanwhile, McNair's comments have caused a rift within the Texans organization. Schefter reported wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins left the team facility Friday after hearing about the remarks, but John McClain of the Houston Chronicle noted he's still expected to play in Week 8.