    Houston Astros Just 2nd Team in MLB History to Start Postseason 7-0 at Home

    October 28, 2017

    The Houston Astros took a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers following a 5-3 victory in Game 3 on Friday.

    If history is any indicator, the Astros are in a very good position to take home the franchise's first-ever World Series title. The club owns a 7-0 record so far this postseason at home, and the only team to do so prior (2008 Philadelphia Phillies) won the World Series, per MLB Stat of the Day.

    Houston possesses a great balance of both quality pitching and hitting, winning a game thanks to each so far this series. The Astros fended off the Dodgers in Game 2 with a barrage of home runs late in the contest to even up the series as they left Los Angeles.

    Game 3 was a bit of a different story for the club. Although it did take an early four-run lead, the pitching held the Dodgers to just three runs the entire game, thanks in large part to 3.2 scoreless and hitless frames from Brad Peacock to tie the second-longest save in World Series history, per Sportsnet Stats.

    The Astros will attempt to get another step closer to the World Series title in Game 4 on Saturday evening, sending Charlie Morton to the rubber to face the Dodgers' Alex Wood.

