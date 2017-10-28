Joel Embiid Wants to Play for 1 Team Like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid signed a five-year, $148 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the 2017-18 season, and he said Saturday that if he has his druthers, he'll sign a few more long-term deals with the club before he retires.

Speaking to reporters at shootaround before Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Embiid said he would like to be the kind of player who spends his entire career with one team.

"I want to be Kobe Bryant," he said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Molly Sullivan. "I want to be Tim Duncan. I want to be Dirk Nowitzki."

Embiid's love affair with the city of Philadelphia has been well documented, and fans have reciprocated his feelings by embracing The Process since he debuted a season ago.

And when Embiid has been healthy, he's looked like a true franchise cornerstone in the mold of the legends he referenced.

Last season, Embiid became the first rookie since Duncan (1997-98) to average at least 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game. The only other players in that exclusive club are Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O'Neal.

Now four games into his second NBA campaign, the former No. 3 overall pick is averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

However, Embiid and the Philadelphia faithful would undoubtedly like to pile up a few more wins after starting the year 1-4.

The Sixers will attempt to get back on track Saturday evening when they square off against the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.